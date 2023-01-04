Skating Icon Tessa Virtue & Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Morgan Rielly Are Engaged
Talk about a power couple!
Olympic champion Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly are tying the knot – or should we say lace.
The Canadian ice dancer revealed her engagement to Rielly on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast, hosted by Shantelle Bisson, on January 3.
While the pair chatted about their favourite way to be kissed, Bisson coyly asked Virtue if she was allowed to share the couple's good news.
"Am I allowed to say this?" asked Bisson. "Are we allowed to talk about this?... Tessa's engaged to Morgan!" she said.
Virtue, 33, and Rielly, 28, were linked together in 2020 after he revealed that they were in self-isolation in North Vancouver during a conference call, according to the NHL.
The pair have kept their relationship pretty private on social media, with only a handful of grid pics, but Virtue just posted a photo of her and Rielly staring at each other as they walk arm in arm on December 31, 2022.
"So long 2022 … you were a special one," Virtue captioned the sweet black and white pic.
Virtue said that she and Rielly met through "mutual friends," which, given their respective on-ice careers, makes a lot of sense.
Rielly has been on the Leafs since 2013, and Virtue has been skating for over 20 years, so it's safe to say they probably
skated ran in the same professional and social circles.
Virtue is one of Canada's most famous skaters, alongside her partner Scott Moir, and before their retirement, the duo won five Olympic gold medals together.