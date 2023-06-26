Leafs' Morgan Rielly Hinted At Wedding Plans With Tessa Virtue & Revealed Who's Faster On Ice (VIDEO)
"This is a great time in our lives."
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly spilled on his future wedding plans with Olympic gold medalist Tessa Virtue in a recent chat with Narcity, and it looks like they're keeping things private.
The famous athletic couple announced their engagement publicly earlier this year when Virtue dished out the good news on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast, and it seems that the couple is already in planning mode.
Narcity spoke with Rielly on June 22 at a pop-up ball hockey game for Kellogg's Vector Unsubscribe for Sports campaign, and he said that he and Virtue are "extremely happy."
Rielly wouldn't disclose whether he and Virtue are planning on having the wedding in Ontario, but he said they "definitely have a plan."
"I don't know how much I want to divulge, but we're extremely happy, we're really looking forward to it. We're in a great place," he said. "This is a great time in our lives, so we're just having fun with it."
Virtue and Rielly are both professional skaters, so we had to ask him who he thought would in a race on the ice — and despite his fiancée being retired, Rielly says Virtue "would definitely win."
"We've been on the ice a couple of times together, and she takes me to school pretty good," said Rielly. "So I've got some work to do to catch up."
"But maybe, you know, since she's retired, she's not on the ice as often, maybe I'll catch up to her at some point," he added.
Since both athletes are pros on the ice, who knows? Maybe they'll have an open ice rink on the big day when they tie the knot.
Rielly also dished on his and Virtue's favourite date night spot in the city, sharing that Bar Buca is their usual go-to. Unfortunately, the Italian joint is temporarily closed, but there are three other Buca locations in Yorkville, Midtown and Vaughan where you can grab similarly delicious food.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.