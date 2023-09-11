Vancouver Canucks Just Named Their New Captain & Here's What You Should Know About Quinn Hughes
He says he immediately wanted to share the news with his brothers.
The Vancouver Canucks named their new captain on Monday ahead of the 2023-2024 NHL season.
The B.C. team announced that defenceman Quinn Hughes was taking the title as the 15th captain in the team's history.
Many people have been commenting on the announcement posted on Instagram to the Canucks' page, including an icon in Canadian hockey.
"Congratulations, great honour to be a captain in the NHL," wrote Wayne Gretzky.
In another video released on Instagram, Hughes is asked what he felt when he found out he would be leading the team.
"There's a lot of things when you're a kid you dream of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup and this and that, but sometimes it's a little too good to dream about being the captain," he told rinkside reporter Kate Pettersen in the clip.
"I was incredibly honoured and just wanted to tell my brothers. It was a good moment," he said.
According to TSN, the Canucks finished off their last season without a captain after Bo Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders.
Horvat took the time to congratulate the Canucks' new captain following the news.
"Couldn't of happened to a better person! Well deserved @_quinnhughes happy for you brother," Horvat wrote in his Instagram stories.
As Hughes prepares to take on his new role with the team, here's what you should know about the NHL star.
Who is Quinn Hughes?
Quinn Hughes is originally from Orlando, Florida.
According to the NHL website, he was selected seventh overall in the 2018 NHL draft by the Canucks and made his debut with the team during a game against the Los Angeles Kings in 2019.
The 23-year-old hockey player signed a six-year deal worth $47.1 million with the Canucks in October 2021.
He served as an alternate captain for the first time last season, as per TSN.
The NHL says Hughes also became the "fastest defenseman in NHL history to get 200 assists by reaching the milestone in 263 games" in March 2023.
It looks like Hughes also comes from a hockey family, with his dad Jim having been a captain at Providence College, an assistant with the Boston Bruins and director of play development for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hughes' mom Ellen also played hockey in university and played in the 1992 IIHF Women's World Championship.
His family hockey background doesn't end there. Hughes' two brothers, Jack and Luke, play for the New Jersey Devils.
It looks like Hughes had a relaxing summer spent with family at a home he owns with his brother by a lake in Bloomington, Michigan.
Over the weekend Hughes also shared a series of photos on his Instagram page showing what he's been up to during the off-season, including spending time with friends, going to a concert and attending a wedding.
The NHL says the 2023-2024 regular-season schedule will kick off on October 10.