The Canucks Players Shared What They Want To Be When They Grow Up & The Trolling Is Real
Is "Petey's stylist" even a real job?
Hockey season is about to kick off and the Vancouver Canucks are celebrating that with a bit of humour.
On Thursday, September 21, the NHL team released a carousel of Instagram photos where some of the players held up a board showing their name, age, position, hometown, and what they want to be when they grow up.
Just like in the pics parents take of their little kids before their first day of school, the photos and answers of the players are both adorable, fun and in the case of the players, a little troll-y.
Thatcher Demko, the goalkeeper for the Canucks, shared that he wants to be "Petey's stylist" when he grows up.
As for Petey himself, aka Elias Pettersson, he wants to be a pro golfer.
Team captain Quinn Hughes shared he wants to be "Brock's hairdresser" when he grows up, while Brock Boeser just wants to be an NHL player. How cute!
Nils Hoglander would like to be a snowmobiler when he grows up, while JT Miller wants to be a stay-at-home dad.
It seems quite a few hockey players want to swap sports as Tyler Myers, who is 6-foot-8, admitted he'd like to be a basketball player, Dakota Joshua wants to be an NFL player and Carson Soucy wants to be a pro golfer, just like Petey.
While the boys are going to be busy for the next few months with hockey, perhaps in the off-season they can work on some of their other employment ventures!
The Canucks will be playing their first preseason game on September 24 against the Calgary Flames and their first game of the season against the Edmonton Oilers on October 11.