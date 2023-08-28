Canucks' Thatcher Demko Just Welcomed A Baby & His Wife Lexie Has A Hilarious Request
Mom needs a drink!
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is taking on a new role ahead of the upcoming NHL season.
The hockey player and his wife Lexie Demko announced over the weekend that they are now parents to a baby boy.
"Okay he’s here, now someone get me a cocktail," Lexie wrote in an Instagram post along with three photos of baby Dawson.
One of the photos shows Dawson cuddling his fur sibling, an Australian Bernedoodle named Delilah, and another shows Thatcher carrying his son in a car seat.
Many members of the NHL family, including some fellow moms, shared their congratulatory messages with the new parents.
Jessica Benn, wife of Jordie Benn with the Toronto Maple Leafs, wrote, "Good job mama, you deserve all the wine you want!! Congrats you two, cant wait to see yall as parents."
Former Canuck Bo Horvat's wife Holly Horvat also commented with, "Uhh he’s perfect."
Wife of Canadian NHLer Tyler Toffoli, who currently plays with the New Jersey Devils, Cat Belanger Toffoli commented, "Awww congrats guys!!"
Several others loved the way Lexie shared the news.
"Best baby announcement to date," one person wrote.
"Door dashing you a martini," another commented.
The couple's baby announcement comes just over a month after they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.
Based on their social media, it looks like Thatcher and Lexie had been together for at least two years before getting engaged in August 2021.
Thatcher, 27, is originally from San Diego and signed a two-year contract with the Canucks in April 2019, according to the National Hockey League.
He's not the only Canuck who has become a dad over the summer.
Back in July, the team's right winger Vasily Podkolzin announced he and his wife Sasha had welcomed a daughter named Alisa.
Hopefully, Podkolzin can share some parenting tips with Thatcher before the teammates kick off another hockey season on October 10!