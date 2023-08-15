Ex-Canuck Troy Stecher Just Got Engaged & Even Michael Bublé Is Excited About The Proposal
The Canadian singer was quick to comment on the post.
Former Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames defenceman Troy Stecher just got engaged and Canadian musician Michael Bublé is sharing his excitement over the proposal.
Stecher revealed the news about his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Emma Vincent on Monday.
The caption of the post simply reads their engagement date "8.12.23."
The couple also included two photos, one showing Stecher down on one knee and Vincent covering her mouth in surprise and a second picture of the couple hugging.
Bublé, who currently lives in Burnaby, B.C., commented on the post with lots of clapping hands and heart emojis.
Former Canuck Bo Horvat, who currently plays with the New York Islanders, also congratulated the couple writing, "Congrats guys !! Happy for you."
Stecher, 29, was born in Richmond, British Columbia. He joined the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent on an entry-level contract in 2016 and was called up by the team that same year, according to the NHL website.
Following his time with the Canucks, Stecher also played for the Calgary Flames before signing with the Arizona Coyotes on July 1, 2023, as a free agent.
The Canadian hockey star and Vincent have been together for years and often share their fun travels online.
Here's what information we could find out about the couple.
How long have Troy Stecher and Emma Vincent been dating?
Stecher and Vincent have been dating for over seven years.
The couple made their Instagram debut on Stecher's page on October 30, 2016. In the post, they're dressed up as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from the film Grease.
Based on their social media accounts, the couple spends their time between Scottsdale, Arizona and Vancouver, B.C.
They also love to travel and have been to places like France and Italy.
The newly-engaged couple are also dog parents to a Bernese mountain dog named Phoebe.