Here's How NHL Star Connor McDavid & Fiancée Lauren Kyle Celebrated Their Engagement In BC
They were spotted all over Vancouver Island!
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his fiancée were in B.C. recently and it looks like they had the ultimate trip, celebrating several special milestones.
McDavid got engaged to his girlfriend of eight years, Lauren Kyle, in June and it looks like the couple may have rung in their engagement following a wedding on Vancouver Island.
Kyle and McDavid were in Victoria on the weekend of July 8 for fellow NHL star Tyson Barrie's wedding to Emma Rose.
McDavid and Kyle were spotted around the city celebrating with the couple and other NHL players, including Sidney Crosby, Evander Kane, Mike Smith, Darnell Nurse and Nathan MacKinnon.
Kyle has posted a series of photos since the celebratory weekend showcasing how she and McDavid spent their time on the island.
In one of her posts, Kyle shared photos with her girlfriends on what looks like a private flight, as well as a number of pics from the wedding they attended.
Kyle was a bridesmaid at the Barrie wedding and it looks like the guest list included Barrie and Rose's dog, Ralph, who is seen wearing a suit as he's cradled in McDavid's arms.
Kyle also shared a series of short clips in a separate post to sum up the entire weekend.
Another Instagram post included additional dreamy snaps from Deep Cove Chalet, where the bridal party had a brunch prior to the wedding.
Following the wedding weekend, Kyle and McDavid headed to Tofino, which is a popular spot on western Vancouver Island.
In a series of clips, you can see the couple biking past Shelter Restaurant, taking a flight on a float plane, fishing, jumping off a rope into the water and enjoying an impressive charcuterie spread with wine.
While it's unconfirmed, it looks like the couple may have also enjoyed the hot springs in town.
"A little Tofino reset," Kyle captioned the post.
Many people who commented on Kyle's post seemingly agree that the place looks like paradise.
"So jealous. I was born and raised on Vancouver Island (Campbell River). Now live in Red Deer. Miss the beauty of the Island every day. Thanks for sharing all the great pics of your time there," one person commented.
"Tofino is good for the soul," another person wrote.
McDavid and Kyle got engaged on June 6 after nearly eight years together.
That wasn't all that happened in June.
Following their engagement, McDavid won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player at the 2023 NHL Awards.
No wedding plans have been announced yet for the couple, but after celebrating a wedding on Vancouver Island, hopefully, it will be a contender for their big day!