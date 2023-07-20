Canada's Denis Shapovalov Is Engaged & He Looks So Loved-Up With His Tennis Star Fiancée
They recently celebrated their four-year anniversary.
Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov is engaged to his girlfriend of four years.
The 24-year-old athlete announced he was engaged to Swedish tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund in an Instagram post on Thursday, July 20.
The photos show the Canadian tennis star getting down on one need and included a caption with a ring and heart emoji.
He also thanked international photographer Kate Gabor for capturing the special moment.
Based on the location that was tagged in the post, it looks like the engagement happened in Bastad, a municipality in Sweden.
Many people have commented on the post, congratulating the couple on their engagement.
"Such a beautiful moment and exciting time! Congratulations to you both," Tennis Canada wrote.
Several tennis players have also shared their excitement in the comments, including Russian tennis player Elina Avanesyan, Polish tennis player Magdalena Fręch and British tennis player Katie Swan.
Before his trip to Sweden, the 26th-seeded Shapovalov was in London, England for the Wimbledon tournament.
According to Sportsnet, he played through a knee injury and ended up losing to Russia's Roman Safiullin.
More recently, Bjorklund was in Bastad, Sweden for the Nordea Open.
Hopefully, now the newly engaged couple can take some time to enjoy their engagement.
How did Denis Shapovalov meet his fiancée?
Shapovalov started dating Bjorklund in 2019.
It's unclear exactly how the two met, but considering they are both tennis players, it's possible they met at a sporting event.
The two often post Instagram photos together of their travels to places like Spain, Dubai and Bjorklund's home country Sweden. They also get to travel together for tennis tournaments and are each other's biggest cheerleaders based on many comments they leave on each other's Instagram pages.
The couple went Instagram official on Shapovalov's Instagram back in November 2019, with a picture of the two in Athens, Greece.
Shapovalov and Bjorklund celebrated their four-year anniversary in June.
"Happy 4 years with my bestie. Looking forward to many more great years together," Shapovalov wrote in an Instagram post.
Who is Mirjam Bjorklund?
Mirjam Bjorklund, 24, is a Swedish tennis player.
According to her website, she is ranked number two in Sweden. She's also ranked 132 in the singles WTA ranking.
In June, Bjorklund shared her biggest accomplishment in her career on her Instagram page.
She became the new Lexus Ilkley Trophy women's singles champion after defeating top seed Emma Navarro in the finals.
"My biggest title yet and i’m super happy to do it on the grass in Ilkley. Thank you to everyone for your amazing support throughout the week, its been so fun!! And my team, you are the best," she wrote in her post along with a photo holding the trophy.
Shapovalov was right there in the comments section cheering her on.
"SO PROUD OF YOU CHAMP!! you work so hard and you deserve this and more to come," he wrote.