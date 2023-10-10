Toronto Blue Jay Zach Pop Just Got Engaged & He Chose A Stunning Spot In Alberta
The proposal looked super romantic!
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Zach Pop is engaged.
The Canadian athlete asked his girlfriend Taye Anita to marry him during a trip to Banff, Alberta and from the ring to the setting, it all looked like the most romantic proposal.
The newly engaged couple shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"October 6th was the best day of our lives!!!!" Anita wrote.
"I’m marrying my best friend and I’m the luckiest girl in the world. You are wildly loved now and forever by your fiancé @zach_pop78."
Anita also shared a series of photos in the post, including one of her showing off her gorgeous engagement ring alongside Pop and with a beautiful backdrop of the mountains.
A video in the post also shows Anita following a path of rose petals in what looks like a hotel room, while another one shows Pop drinking champagne and then saying "fiancée" to Anita as he clinks his flute against hers.
The carousel of photos also shows an incredible picnic right along the water and the couple enjoying a canoe ride on Lake Louise.
Many people have been congratulating the pair, including the partners of current or former Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto Blue Jay George Springer's wife wrote, "Congrats you guys!!"
Former Blue Jay Anthony Bass' wife Sydney Rae Bass also shared her love with the couple.
"So so happy for y’all!!!!" she commented.
In a follow-up message on Tuesday, Anita thanked everyone for the outpouring of love with a photo of Pop on her Instagram stories.
"We are truly on cloud 9," she wrote and shared that they were back in Toronto.
A screengrab of Taye Anita's Instagram story on October 10. @tayeanita | Instagram
Pop is originally from Brampton and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.
In September 2022, he shared the news about joining the Toronto Blue Jays.
"It’s been a surreal month. 20 years ago I started my baseball journey with the aim of having fun with my friends. 20 years later I’m playing for my hometown team," he wrote at the time.
The Toronto Blue Jays made it to the MLB playoffs for the second consecutive year in 2023, but they were eliminated following a loss against the Minnesota Twins.