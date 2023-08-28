Edmonton Oilers' Connor Brown Just Became A Dad & Fellow NHL Stars Are Sending Their Love
This will be his first season with the Oilers.
Connor Brown will be starting the 2023-2024 NHL season, not just as a new member of the Edmonton Oilers, but as a new dad as well.
Connor, who formally played with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, announced over the weekend that he and his wife Madison Brown welcomed a baby boy.
"Welcome home son," Connor captioned a post alongside a picture of him and Madison holding their son Nolan.
Many fellow NHL stars were quick to share their love with the new parents.
"Hell ya! Congrats you two!" Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs wrote in the comments.
"Can only imagine this kids work ethic in the future. Elite," wrote Canadian NHL star Dylan Strome, who currently plays with the Washington Capitals.
Former Maple Leaf and Edmonton Oiler, Tyson Barrie, also congratulated the couple writing, "Congrats you beauty’s!!"
Tom Wilson, who plays with the Washington Capitals, wrote, "Congrats brother."
The baby news comes as Connor and Madison just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.
The couple got married at the Muskoka Bay Golf and Country Club in August 2022.
According to nhl.com, Connor made his NHL debut in 2016 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He played with the Leafs for four seasons before he was traded to the Ottawa Senators.
Connor went on to play for three years with the Senators before he was traded to the Washington Capitals in 2022.
He was then signed as a free agent by the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, 2023.
Connor isn't the only Oiler who will be starting the 2023-2024 NHL season on October 10 as a dad.
On August 24, Oilers star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins announced that he and his wife had welcomed a baby girl named Lennon.
Thatcher Demko, the goaltender for the Vancouver Canucks, also shared that he had welcomed a baby boy named Dawson over the weekend.
Congrats to all the new dads!