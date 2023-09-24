12 Beautiful Spots In BC For An Engagement Photoshoot & This Is Where 2 NHL Stars Had Theirs
Hockey players seem to love the West Coast scenery!
If you're deciding on an ideal location for your engagement photoshoot and you have somewhere in British Columbia in mind, then you know there are lots of beautiful options available within the province, whether you're a hockey couple or not.
B.C. can offer you city vibes, picturesque mountain views or an enchanted forest look, depending on what your preferred setting is.
We decided to look at some of the most popular B.C. locations for engagement photos and discovered two Canadian NHL stars had theirs in roughly the same area.
Here are 12 spots in B.C. that can provide stunning backdrops for an engagement photoshoot.
Stanley Park
If you want something that offers a variety of West Coast views (rainforest, mountains and water) then perhaps you should check out Stanley Park.
According to the park's website, the urban park offers kilometres of trails, beautiful beaches and local wildlife so you can get a variety of engagement shots.
It doesn't get more B.C. than this!
West Kelowna
West Kelowna in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley is arguably one of the most stunning locations in the entire province.
The area has numerous wineries, and gorgeous views of Okanagan Lake.
It's become a popular place for both engagement photoshoots and weddings among Canadian NHL players.
Ethan Bear, who formerly played with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers, had his engagement shoot with Lenasia Ned in West Kelowna in 2021.
The couple must've loved the views because they opted to have their wedding nearby in B.C.'s Lake Country at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in July 2023.
That's not the only NHL couple to have their engagement photos taken in Kelowna.
Former Montreal Canadien Joel Edmundson and his fiancée Ebony had their photoshoot in Kelowna in June. They took photos both in and by the water and took some with their new fur baby Jimmy.
Grouse Mountain
If you're looking for a spot that will provide more of a "winter wonderland" effect, then Grouse Mountain in the winter is picture-perfect.
You can take the gondola up the mountain and take some photos with your loved one beneath the snow-covered trees.
It sounds and looks quite romantic!
Hatley Castle
Having a photoshoot at a castle is also an option if that's more your thing.
You and your partner can get dressed up and feel like you're in Taylor Swift's "Love Story" music video at Hatley Castle on Vancouver Island.
It's a beautiful historic site located on the campus of Royal Roads University and is even an option as a wedding venue.
It's also a popular location for filming movies like Deadpool and the X-Men series so it's definitely got that cool factor as well!
University of British Columbia (UBC)
If you prefer some older architecture in your engagement shots, the University of British Columbia may offer what you're looking for. Established in 1908, UBC is the oldest university in the province.
The school also has beautiful cherry blossoms on its campus, which will elevate your photos. Just keep in mind that cherry blossoms aren't around year-round so if you want them in your photos you'll have to choose your engagement photoshoot date wisely!
Gastown
Vancouver's oldest neighbourhood, Gastown, can also offer some pretty cool photos for any couple.
With galleries, restaurants, souvenir shops and the iconic whistling steam clock, there is a lot going on in the downtown Vancouver area.
The Destination Vancouver website notes that the district has maintained its historic charm and Victorian architecture.
Lighthouse Park
Lighthouse Park is located in West Vancouver and by the looks of the photos it has some secluded areas that work beautifully for an engagement photoshoot.
Just like the name states, there is a lighthouse located by the water which can make for a nice addition to your pics.
It looks like some hiking or rock climbing may be involved to get to certain areas in the park so bring an extra pair of comfortable shoes!
Tofino
Tofino is the ideal location if you want West Coast feels for your engagement photos.
The small district on Vancouver Island is popular among surfers and has stunning natural scenery everywhere you look.
Take a walk along the beach or on a hike in the rainforest and you'll get tons of beautiful pictures.
It also rains a lot in Tofino so make sure you're prepared with your wardrobe just in case!
Manning Park
Manning Park situated at the "heart of the Cascade Mountains," as described on the BC Parks website, can offer you postcard views for your photoshoot.
The scenery has lush greenery everywhere you look and mountains peeking through the trees.
Whistler
While Whistler may be known for its skiing and snowboarding amenities, it also has great hiking options.
The town offers some pretty incredible mountain views and taking a walk through Whistler Village may make you feel like you're in Europe (at least in the winter when it's snowing).
NHL star Brendan Gallagher with the Montreal Canadiens also got engaged at Lost Lake in Whistler this past summer so perhaps that can also serve up some inspiration!
Sea to Sky Gondola
Depending on how busy the Sea to Sky Gondola is in Squamish, you can get some pretty intimate shots by taking the 10-minute gondola ride. Once you're at the top, you can head to a suspension bridge and get some photos with the ocean and mountain vistas of Howe Sound in the background.
You can also have your photographer hide in the bushes and get your engagement shoot done while the engagement is happening.
Sometimes a candid photoshoot is the way to go so you can relive how you were feeling in the moment!
VanDusen Botanical Garden
Just because you're in Vancouver, it doesn't mean you have to go with the ocean, mountain or forest views if that's not your thing.
VanDusen Botanical Garden is a gorgeous venue for photos with your fiancé.
Depending on what time of the year you go, you'll get flowers in an assortment of colours, and trees in various shades of green.
There are some rules around photography at the botanical garden so make sure you plan your shoot accordingly.
Once you're done with your engagement photoshoot, it may be time to start thinking about a wedding location.
As mentioned above, the province has many stunning locations that can double up as wedding venues.
While several NHLers did get engaged or have their photos taken in B.C., two hockey stars also got married on Canada's West Coast in July 2023.
Former Canuck Ethan Bear got married to Lenasia Ned in Lake Country at 50th Parallel Estate Winery, while former Toronto Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot also tied the knot in Lake Country this past summer. It looked like an epic wedding with his guest list including a number of his former Leafs teammates like Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and John Tavares.
