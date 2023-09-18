11 Dreamy Spots In Toronto For An Engagement Photoshoot & Here's Where Mitch Marner Did His
The Toronto Maple Leafs star posed with his partner at one of the city's museums.
Getting engaged is an exciting time for a couple and one of the best ways to capture that joy and special time in your relationship is with a photoshoot you can look back on for years to come.
Finding that ideal spot, on the other hand, can be tough with all the possibilities the city of Toronto has to offer.
We decided to go on the hunt for some of the most picturesque locations for engagement photoshoots in the Canadian city and discovered that a very familiar NHL star had his own engagement shoot at one of them.
While he may offer some inspiration for another newly engaged couple, there are other great venues that may be more your style.
Here are 11 spots in Toronto that are perfect for an engagement shoot.
Spadina House Museum
The Spadina Museum, or Spadina House, is a beautiful mansion built in the 1860s that overlooks Toronto.
The city website lists the historic property as a "portal into the triumphs and tribulations of Toronto from 1900 to the 1930s" which highlights just how much history there is here.
The venue is filled with "lavish furniture" and offers "lush gardens" which provide for a stunning backdrop to engagement photos.
Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner had his own engagement photoshoot with his fiancée Stephanie LaChance at the Spadina Museum in October 2022.
On its website, wedding photography company 515 Photo Co. offers a look at all the stunning snapshots both in black and white and in colour. The photos show Marner and LaChance looking happy and in love as they open a bottle of champagne and stare dreamily into each other's eyes.
Casa Loma
If you've ever wanted to get married in a castle, why not take your engagement photos in front of one?
Casa Loma is a beautiful castle-like mansion surrounded by beautiful gardens in midtown Toronto. Built in 1914, this incredible property will allow any couple to live out their fairytale dreams.
According to its website, Casa Loma hosts over 250 private events every year and is a highly desirable location for TV shows, movies and photoshoots.
The "museum style castle" is also one of North America's only castles, so we can see why it's so popular!
Polson Pier
If you prefer to have a very symbolic Toronto engagement shoot, then you probably want to have the CN Tower in the background.
Polson Pier may be the perfect spot to get those shots.
The location is great if you want to get some photos of you and your partner walking along the waterfront with the picturesque Toronto skyline within view.
High Park
If a nature setting is what you envisioned for your engagement photoshoot, High Park will give you just that.
With lush green grass and lots of trees and flowers, you can't go wrong with picking this municipal park.
While summer offers a lot of greenery, fall could be another great time to get your engagement pictures here. The changing colours could make for some stunning photos!
Downtown Toronto
If you want to go with more of a city look, then why not hire a photographer to follow you and your partner as you walk the streets of downtown Toronto?
The bustling streets full of people, streetcars and cabs will give you that city vibe right in the heart of Ontario's capital.
Not only that, but it gives you the opportunity to play around with the shots. You can choose to take photos in front of a variety of modern or older buildings while also getting photos with the CN Tower.
Aga Khan Museum
Aga Khan Museum in Toronto may be filled with historical Islamic art and objects, but on the exterior, it offers a modern backdrop for an engagement photoshoot.
The museum's website highlights that the property has formal gardens designed by landscape architect Vladimir Djurovic which feature "beautiful trees, manicured lawns, and five reflecting pools."
It also notes that it is a "picture-perfect" location thanks to its architecture and "pristine landscaping." If you are planning a photo shoot, a photo permit is required so you will need to contact the museum.
It looks like it's not as easy getting photos inside the museum and you'll need to book your wedding at the museum to get those as well.
Ward's Island
If you prefer beach vibes with CN Tower views, but with fewer tourists, you could head to Ward's Island.
The picturesque island has plenty of greenery and the city is still nearby so you can get a variety of shots from one location.
Toronto Beaches
Speaking of being by the water, the Toronto Beaches neighbourhood in the city is another great option for your engagement shoot.
Just like the couple seen in the photos, you can have an intimate photoshoot right by the water with the Toronto skyline in the background.
Scarborough Bluffs
If you want to feel like you're somewhere in Europe, without having to actually go there, you may want to consider the Scarborough Bluffs. The Toronto park has views of white cliffs, sandy beaches and clear blue water.
The city of Toronto website says the bluffs are a significant geological feature that are the result of the "accumulation of sedimentary deposits over 12,000 years ago."
Take some photos of you and your partner walking along or in the water with the cliffs in the background. A dreamy beach photoshoot right in the heart of Toronto? Sounds like a perfect option!
Edwards Gardens
Just because you're in the city doesn't mean you can't have an engagement photo shoot in the middle of a breathtaking garden.
Edwards Gardens sits right next to the Toronto Botanical Garden and has incredible views for anyone in need of some celebratory photos. The former estate garden has perennials, roses and wildflowers, among many other flowers, trees, shrubs and plants, as listed on the website.
The property also has a cute wooden bridge above a pond and if you scroll through the photos you'll see a gorgeous tulip garden.
Art Gallery of Ontario
Another modern location with a lot of history is the Art Gallery of Ontario.
Located in the heart of Toronto on Dundas Street, the AGO is one of the largest museums in North America, as per its website.
Like any other museum, there are guidelines when it comes to taking photos inside so make sure you give the gallery a call if you're interested in an engagement photoshoot at the location.
Do you have a favourite Toronto spot for an engagement photoshoot? Share it with us in the comments below!
