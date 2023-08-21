Connor McDavid Played At A Beer League Hockey Game In Ontario & Lost To The Other Team (VIDEO)
He probably wasn't giving it his all!
Imagine walking into a beer league hockey game and seeing the best player in the NHL on the ice.
That's what happened during a beer league championship hockey game in Newmarket, Ontario when Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was spotted playing the game and luckily it was all caught on camera.
The NHL star, who grew up in Richmond, Ontario, joined a group of local hockey players near his hometown on August 16.
McDavid was on the blue team and sporting a No. 4 hockey jersey instead of the typical No. 97 that he wears with the Oilers. He was still repping his blue and orange Oilers socks though.
The TikTok account @bardown shared several videos from the game, including one showing how many people showed up to see the legend play.
In another video, a woman shares that she went to go cheer on her boyfriend in the game when she realized he was playing against McDavid.
"Imagine showing up to support your boyfriend in his championship beer league game, except your boyfriend happens to be playing against Connor McDavid," she says in the clip.
Unfortunately, it looks like McDavid wasn't giving his full effort because the woman in the TikTok video says his team never once took the lead in the game.
"There’s no better feeling in beer league than knowing your team is beating the best player in the NHL," the woman adds.
Many people flooded the comments to share that had the Oilers captain been truly trying he would've won the game himself.
"McDavid could single handily beat the red team lol. He was moving at 5%," one person wrote.
Another seemed to agree and chimed in with, "If McDavid was actually trying it would be 20-0."
The blue team ended up losing 9-4 in the end.
The video then reveals that the red team had their own hockey star on the ice, Los Angeles Kings centre Quinton Byfield, who hung out after the game to sign autographs for a group of kids.
The clip ends with the winning team drinking beer from the trophy, which we guess is standard in beer league, before taking a winning team photo.
It's unclear if McDavid also stuck around to enjoy some beer after the game.
This wasn't McDavid's first stop during his visit to his home province. McDavid and his fiancée Lauren Kyle also attended the Boots and Hearts music festival during the August 10 weekend.
Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle.@laurenkyle1 | Instagram
It's been a big year and big summer for McDavid.
In June, the Canadian hockey player proposed to Kyle while they were in Muskoka.
A few days later he was in Nashville, where he won the fourth Ted Lindsay Award of his career, according to the NHL.
The league says the award is presented every year to the most outstanding player in the NHL "as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players' Association."
He also won his third Hart Memorial Trophy.
The newly engaged couple then took off to B.C. where they attended fellow NHL star Tyson Barrie's wedding to Emma Rose in July.
With summer quickly coming to an end, McDavid will soon be back on the ice with his Oilers teammates.
The team is clearly ready to see their captain back in action and shared a bit of McDavid's "magic" in an Instagram clip over the weekend.
According to the NHL website, the 2023-24 regular season schedule will begin on October 10.
The Edmonton Oilers are scheduled to face the Vancouver Canucks the following day on October 11.
