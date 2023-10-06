The Vancouver Canucks Weighed In On Taylor Swift Vs Travis Kelce & One Player's A Big Swiftie
One Canuck is getting a lot of love for his comments.
The Vancouver Canucks are weighing in on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce situation and there's clearly a huge Swiftie among the NHL team.
In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, several Canucks are asked who they would rather meet, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end or the mega popstar.
First up is Dakota Joshua who says he would "definitely rather meet Taylor Swift" over Kelce.
The video then continues with Elias Pettersson and Cole McWard both stating they are team Kelce.
Next is Nils Hoglander who chooses the "Cruel Summer" singer. He's then asked a follow-up question: where would he take Swift on a date? While Hoglander laughs at the question, someone quickly answers with "out of the woods" which is a reference to one of Swift's songs.
Carson Soucy and Teddy Blueger both choose the football player before the true Swiftie of the team is asked to make a decision.
"Taylor Swift obviously," Jack Studnicka says.
Clearly, someone behind the camera didn't like the answer and booed Studnicka, but that didn't stop No. 23 from continuing to sing Swift's praises.
"She's everything. She's a rockstar, popstar," he said.
"We'd get into the getaway car, that's about it."
The NHLer asking the questions with his hockey stick mic then asks Studnicka to clarify the getaway car reference.
"You don't know Taylor Swift like that?" Studnicka asked. "Come on, do your research."
Based on the comments, fellow Swifties not only appreciate those who chose the singer over the football player, but Studnicka has earned a lot of love for his comments.
"Who is number 23??? I need to do extensive research," one person wrote.
"Jack studnicka supremacy," another commented.
The love continued in the thread with another TikToker asking if Studnicka is single. Unfortunately, the team never answered so we're unsure.
Another person did not shy away from expressing their love for the Canuck.
"Number 23 i’m in love w u," they wrote.
One person summed it up nicely with their comment.
"Everyone is suddenly becoming a Jack Studnicka fan lmao," they stated.
Swift and Kelce have taken the internet by storm in recent weeks after Swift attended two Kansas City Chiefs games and sat with Kelce's mom at a game.
While neither Kelce nor Swift have confirmed if they're actually dating, pictures and videos have surfaced of Swift leaving with Kelce in his car after one of the games. In photos shared by TMZ Swift's arm is around Kelce while they were at a post-game party.
Now the media is asking Kelce's mom to weigh in on what's been going on.
During an appearance on the TODAY show on Friday, Donna Kelce confirmed she met Swift for the first time at the game.
"It’s fairly new. So, I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her. It’s just another thing that’s amped up my life," she said.
She was also asked if the two are in a "budding romance" to which she just said, "I honestly can't tell you. It's just too new."
As we wait for more answers, it's clear everyone is watching and eager to see what happens next between the two celebs.