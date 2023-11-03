Lauren Kyle Shared Hers & Connor McDavid's Favourite Restaurants in Edmonton For Date Night
She also shared their go-to spot in Muskoka.
Lauren Kyle is opening up about her favourite restaurants in Edmonton.
The interior designer says the city has an incredible food scene and she and her fiancé Connor McDavid have their go-to spots when it comes to date night.
"Our ideal date night is just usually going out for dinner. Sometimes when family is in town we go to the Edmonton Pickleball and Volleyball Centre and play Pickleball," Kyle said.
When it comes to food, the couple loves Italian and Kyle says Edmonton has a lot of great dining options.
"There's honestly such good food in Edmonton and I think that's one thing that many people are surprised about," Kyle said.
"I think the culinary program at NAIT [Northern Alberta Institute of Technology] is really good. So a lot of people come out of that and open up spots in Edmonton."
Here are Kyle's top four restaurants in the city.
Bar Bricco
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 10347 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB
Cuisine: Italian
Why You Need To Go: Bar Bricco's menu is inspired by the "aperitivi and wine bars" found across Italy.
The restaurant offers a variety of small plates, including crostini, cured meats and cheese and handmade pasta.
Restaurant Yarrow
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 10544 114 St NW Unit 101, Edmonton, AB
Cuisine: Seasonal
Why You Need To Go: Restaurant Yarrow is an intimate dining experience. With only 10 seats available per night, the menu changes every night.
A sample menu shows dishes like oysters, Dungeness crab, ricotta dumplings and squash blossoms.
"It's four hours, you sit in front of the cook and it's a group of 10 people," Kyle said. "It's pretty spectacular for Edmonton."
Uccellino
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 10349 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB
Cuisine: Italian
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant offers a selection of Italian appetizers, pasta and mains like chargrilled striploin, and sablefish white polenta.
Rge Rd
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 10643 123 St NW, Edmonton, AB
Cuisine: Canadian
Why You Need To Go: Rge Rd designs its menus around the seasons and works with farmers in the province to source its ingredients locally.
The restaurant's fall and winter menu offers bison tartare, butcher's cut beef and Alberta pork.
We also asked Kyle what date nights in Muskoka look like since she and McDavid spend a lot of time at their cottage over the summer.
"We usually just make a really late dinner and we're usually by the water all day," she said.
If they do go out, Kyle says they have a go-to Mexican spot.
"We don't venture out too far. Unless we're going to a friend's cottage or if we're going to Tulo's during the day, it's usually our day spot, but that's uncommon. We're usually staying at the cottage."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.