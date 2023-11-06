Connor McDavid's Fiancée Lauren Kyle Shared What Game Days Look Like & She Gets Competitive
"During playoffs, I'm the most intense person."
Lauren Kyle gets competitive when watching her fiancé Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid on the ice.
The interior designer shared that detail with Narcity as well as a few other behind-the-scenes tidbits about what game days look like on her end when she goes out to support McDavid at his home games.
The 2023-2024 NHL season kicked off in early October and Kyle has been back in the stands at several games, including the NHL Heritage Classic in Edmonton.
Kyle shared a carousel of photos from the event, including a few of her and McDavid on the ice.
In an interview with Narcity, the interior designer says she typically sits with friends during the games, unless family is in town.
"The Oilers provide us with a box every year. We're fortunate to be able to kind of socialize and sit with all the wives and girlfriends of the players so that's great," she said.
"I usually run at least 20 minutes late [to the games] coming from work or just trying to get so much stuff done," Kyle added with a laugh.
Kyle often shares photos on her social media of her and the group of women she watches the games with.
Since it's a big group, we wanted to know who the loudest one typically is when it comes to cheering on their partners.
"It used to be Emma Barrie," Kyle said, before Tyson Barrie was traded to the Nashville Predators in February 2023.
"Now it's probably me. During playoffs, I'm the most intense person because I'm super competitive already," she said.
"Then a second person I would say maybe Celeste [Desjardins], Leon [Draisaitl's] girlfriend."
Now that McDavid is back playing hockey full-time and travelling for away games, Kyle admits both of their schedules can get hectic during the NHL season.
However, she adds that the couple makes time for each other any chance they get, including going out to some of their favourite Edmonton restaurants.
"We're both really busy. The season is probably some of our favourite moments because we get a lot of good quality time together," Kyle told Narcity.
"When he's on the road, those are my long days of work. Then when he's home, I'm like I'm all yours and present with him."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.