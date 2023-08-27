8 Things That Should Be On Your Bucket List If You're Visiting The Maritimes
The East Coast is waiting for you! 🇨🇦🌊
A light sea breeze rustles the beach grass as you sit, toes in the warm sand, the sound of the ocean bringing in a sense of calm with each wave.
While that might sound like a day spent somewhere far away on vacation, that's the scene that comes to mind when I think of the Maritimes. Well, that and lobster traps as yard decor, and a lighthouse or two.
Growing up on the East Coast of Canada might seem unexciting to some, but it's actually anything but. We may only have one large(ish) city between three provinces, and sure, we only got Uber a few years ago (and that's only in said "big city") but what we lack in metropolis-like amenities we make up for in jaw-dropping beauty.
And it turns out this little-known fact isn't so little known anymore.
Halifax is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, and every summer I feel like I spot more and more Ontario plates — all travelling to see what the East Coast is about. And, while I don't love the spike in rental prices, I do like to see more Canadians appreciating what my home has to offer.
The friendly people, quaint small towns and untouched nature — it's what makes up the Maritimes.
If you're tempted to plan an East Coast road trip, winding your way through New Brunswick, P.E.I, and Nova Scotia, here are some bucket list things that you need to do.
Hike in Fundy National Park
I did a four-day long hike in this park and all the pain (and trust me, there was a lot of pain) was worth it for the breathtaking views.
Luckily, you don't need to do a 50-kilometre-long journey to find picturesque scenery here.
Just driving into this national park is beautiful enough, and you can take your pick of the many hikes within it. The sprawling forests and rocky cliffsides hug the coastline, which spans into the sparkling ocean. You can hike beside the water and enjoy the salty air and then stop for a picnic afterwards.
Every time I've visited here it's incredibly quiet, which allows you to truly absorb its beauty in peace.
Have a beach day on Nova Scotia's South Shore
I couldn't pick just one beach to highlight on Nova Scotia's South Shore because they're all just too stunning.
Driving along the shoreline you'll see stretches of sandy beaches and bright blue water. While here, stop at Queensland Beach, Carters Beach or Summerville and you won't be disappointed.
Alongside these beaches are equally beautiful small towns, like Chester and Lunenburg. You can spend days wandering around these communities, stopping in at local galleries and cafes in between beach sessions.
Experience the Fireworks Feast
This one is for all the foodies out there who are willing to drop some cash on a unique experience.
World-renowned chef Michael Smith owns a picturesque P.E.I. inn that overlooks the ocean and puts on a spectacular dinner experience for visitors.
The unique dinner service, dubbed "The Fireworks Feast," takes guests on an interactive tour of the nearby farm with stops along the way. It ends with a communal dining experience, where diners are seated at big butcher block tables.
You'll get a meal made with freshly-picked ingredients from the gardens that you just walked through – taking farm-to-table dining to a new level.
You can then stay at the inn, which is its own amazing experience. The relaxed atmosphere here gets guests chatting with each other and sharing stories around the outdoor fire pits, all while bonding over the delicious meal.
This comes at a cost though, with the dinner alone setting you back $235 per person.
Go brewery hopping in Saint John
Saint John is underrated, even in the Maritimes, but since it's my home, I'm here to defend it.
This tiny city sits on the ocean and has streets lined with historic buildings that are now home to coffee shops, breweries, and little boutiques. If you catch Uptown Saint John on a sunny day (when the rare break in the fog occurs), it exudes charm from every corner.
My advice? Go brewery hopping and make sure to stop by Picaroons and Big Tide.
Eat garlic fingers... with donair sauce
Halifax is famous for its donair, but honestly, it's gross (sorry, please don't hate me fellow Maritimers).
What I truly missed when I lived in Ontario and B.C. were the mouthwatering garlic fingers dipped into the sweet, sweet bliss that is donair sauce.
It was a go-to for me growing up and throughout my high school years, and I didn't even initially realize it was an East Coast thing.
I've tried to describe donair sauce to my non-Atlantic Canadian friends, but it sounds disgusting (the ingredients are condensed milk, white vinegar and garlic powder). Trust me though, it's liquid gold.
Drive along the Cabot Trail
The Cabot Trail is world famous and for good reason. The windy 298-kilometre loop road trip around Cape Breton Island will take you past scenic vista after scenic vista.
Driving along the road you'll spot awe-inspiring scenes that are just begging to be on a postcard, like waves crashing up onto high cliffs.
You can also stop to hike through lush forests, explore secluded beaches and visit some of the small communities nearby.
Get a scoop at Cows
This iconic ice cream shop is a core memory from most Maritime childhoods.
The well-known ice cream brand is now all over Canada, but it all started in P.E.I.
There's nothing like going to the iconic shop on the island in the summer and enjoying a scoop of Wowie Cowie.
Ride the Harbour Hopper
Okay yes, it's touristy and a bit nerdy, but I love the Harbour Hopper.
For those not in the know, the Harbour Hopper is a blend of a bus and a boat that tours you around Halifax — from an ocean and city street perspective.
I went on the tour multiple times as a kid, and I honestly still think it holds up as a fun touristy activity. You can see the city, learn a bit about its history, and there's the fun flair of driving right into the water.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to visiting the Maritimes, but it's a good start for anyone making the trip. Happy exploring!