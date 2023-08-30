This Tiny Oceanside Village In Nova Scotia Is Overflowing With Charm & Is A Perfect Getaway
Let your worries wash away here. 🌊
Small towns speckle Nova Scotia's south shore, with friendly locals and quaint shops to welcome visitors. Chester is one of these idyllic places, located right on the ocean, and known far and wide for its beauty.
About an hour outside of Halifax, Chester is the perfect spot for a weekend getaway or a stop on a road trip through the province.
If you need a change of scenery away from cityscapes and busy streets, this is the place. The village actually has more traffic on the water than on the roads, thanks to its thriving sailing community.
Throughout the warmer months you can sit by the waterfront and watch the sailboats racing — or even time your visit right to catch Chester Race week, which is a huge week-long event in August that brings the town alive.
Fall is a more quiet time to visit, but you still enjoy the enchanting atmosphere, alongside a splash of fall colours.
Nothing says autumn quite like a crisp morning at a local farmer's market, and Chester has one running every Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. so you can pick up some local goodies to bring home.
You can spend a sunny fall day exploring the streets of the little town and stopping in at one of the shops — like Martins Point Mercantile.
After you work up an appetite strolling around you can head to The Kiwi Cafe, which is tucked away on Pleasant Street – a name which makes it that much more charming.
For some more ocean views and a breath of salty air, you can take a walk around Graves Island. You can also set up camp here for the night if you make a reservation online.
If extra relaxation is in order, you can wind down at SENSEA Nordic Spa, which has hydro and thermo therapy.
After an escape to Chester, you can keep driving up the coast and check out other equally-scenic areas, like the town of Lunenburg or the sandy shoreline of Carters Beach.
Chester, Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: This little community has a surprising amount to offer, from delicious food to stunning scenery all year round.
Set in one of the most picturesque parts of the province, this place is the perfect destination for anyone wanting an abundance of seascapes and friendly locals.