7 Dreamy Small Towns & Cities In Atlantic Canada To Visit For A Taste Of Europe (PHOTOS)
Historic towns, colourful buildings, and ocean views. ✨
There are small towns scattered around Canada that each offer their unique charm, but it's hard to compete with the idyllic allure that comes with the seaside towns of the East Coast.
Small towns and cities in Atlantic Canada are brimming with scenic views, lawns decorated with lobster traps, picturesque streets, and often talkative locals looking to strike up a conversation.
The historic buildings, quaint shops, colourful homes, and beautiful architecture of these spots are reminiscent of small European towns.
In the summer many of these communities come alive with the hustle and bustle of tourism, but they make the perfect spots for a peaceful getaway in the colder months too.
You don't need to fly to another country to get a scenic vacation, and these spots prove it.
Lunenburg, Nova Scotia
This oceanside town on the south shore of Nova Scotia is overflowing with charm, from the colourful buildings lining the water to the little shops throughout.
It's actually designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, making it an especially unique destination to visit. Many of the buildings that you'll walk by here are from the 18th and 19th centuries, giving the town a historic feel. Old Town Lunenburg has been able to keep much of its original look and layout, so you'll feel like you're going back in time strolling through the streets and taking in the beautiful architecture.
Explore the rich history of the town and wander around the picturesque streets here, stopping in at the local boutiques and restaurants along the way.
St. Andrews, New Brunswick
This little town is called "St.Andrews by-the-Sea" which just adds to the charm of it. The cozy community is filled with cute local boutiques, cafes, and restaurants that are tourist hot spots in the summer especially.
The salty breeze drifts through the town, giving it that perfect coastal atmosphere people are looking for when visiting the East Coast of Canada.
Walking down Water St. you'll pass by historic buildings, all while getting glimpses of the ocean on one side. The Algonquin Resort is one of the most popular stays in the area and fits right into the fairytale feel of the community.
You can escape into the beauty of this town and probably end up never wanting to leave.
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the most unique spots to visit in Canada, filled with unworldly beauty — much of which is relatively underrated. Rugged shorelines meet stretches of beaches, mountains, farmlands, tiny fishing villages, and much more. There's a whole lot within the borders of this province, and once you visit you'll likley want to keep going back to dicover more.
The city of St. John's is the perfect starting point for anyone wanting to explore the breathtaking provience. The city is pretty small but filled with a vibrant community, from the people themselves to the iconic bright homes lining the streets.
Walk along the water here or hike up Signal Hill, checking out the homes of t he Battery — which are built along the jagged cliffs with the waves crahsing below them. Make sure to also stroll up the famous Jellybean Row for an especially picturesque scene.
This city also has some mouthwatering restaurants that highlight the local cuisine. Mallard Cottage is a go-to restaurant in the area, nestled in the stunning Quidi Vidi area.
Saint John, New Brunswick
Architecture buffs will fall in love with the streets in the Uptown area of this port city. Strolling along the hilly streets of Uptown Saint John you'll see the sparking ocean peaking around the corners of historic buildings. Coffee shops and bars are tucked away in the hidden alleyways of the city, warmly illuminated by twinkly lights.
Make sure to visit the Saint John City Market, which is a National Historic Site of Canada.
It's the perfect city to just walk around in all day, stopping in at local galleries, boutiques, cafes, and breweries. If you're in for a longer stay fill your night by catching a show at the geuorgoues Imperial Theatre.
Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador
This small town is unique in its beauty, offering incredible scenery and activities. It's known as the "Iceberg Capital of the World" and is a go-to spot for anyone determined to see the unbelievable natural wonders. The best time to see the icebergs make their way past this little town is in mid-May to mid-July — but there are lots else to keep you occupied here other times of the year.
The scenic coastline surrounding the area makes it ideal for hikers wanting to explore. Journey along the coastline and you'll spot wildlife, and sea stacks, and walk along rocky beaches.
Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia
South Shore Nova Scotia and its picturesque beauty deserves the praise it receives, and this small town goes to show it. This spot is actually just down the road from Lunenburg, making it the perfect spot on a South Shore road trip.
The tall churches here rise above the surrounding buildings, peaking out from the trees. The beautiful architecture makes for a stunning scene and has made them a famous feature of the town. The waters of the bay are calm, giving a serene-like atmosphere to the area. Stop in to explore the aritsan shops here or walk along the waterfront to soak in the peace and quiet of small-town life.
If you visit during the colder months you'll see the community lit up with twinkling lights, giving it a festive quality that will put you in the holiday mood. You'll feel like you stepped right into a postcard when you visit this charming town.
If you are making a south shore Nova Scotia road trip out of the visit then make sure to also stop by the famous Peggy's Cove while there.