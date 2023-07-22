10 Things On My Canadian Bucket List That I Want To Do One Day, As A Lifelong Canuck
Have you crossed these experiences off your list? 🇨🇦
Canada is home to so many quintessentially Canadian experiences, including activities, sights, food and natural wonders and it can be difficult to get to all of them.
Personally, there are so many iconic experiences in Canada that I've yet to cross off my bucket list, including iconic food I've yet to try, places to visit, and activities that make you feel like a true Canuck.
If you're looking to round out your Canadian bucket list, here are 10 things I want to do in Canada at least once in my life to give you some inspiration.
Drive the Cabot Trail
Location: Cape Breton, NS
Why You Need To Go: Nova Scotia's Cabot Trail is an iconic Canadian road trip that every Canuck should take once in their life.
The 298-kilometre trail is a mix of roads, paths and stairs that takes you past incredible natural sights and quaint fishing villages and delivers spectacular coastal views.
It's said to be "one of the world's most scenic drives," and as you pass enchanting valleys and rolling hills, the Cabot Trail may make you feel like you've gone abroad to the Scottish Highlands.
One must-visit spot along the route is the Skyline Trail, an easy hike that offers incredible views of the ocean and a place to spot whales, moose, bald eagles and lots of other wildlife.
Go skiing in Whistler
Location: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a Canadian there's a good chance Whistler comes to mind when you think "skiing."
Whistler Blackcomb is frequently cited as one of the top (if not the top) ski resort in Canada, making a visit here a must-do activity at least once in your life.
The ski resort is home to world-class terrain parks and over 200 marked trails, as well as a "snow globe-inspired" village perfect for aprés ski activities.
If you don't know how to ski, don't worry -- Whistler offers lessons!
Grab a taco at the OG Tacofino
Location: 1184 Pacific Rim Hwy., Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This taco truck is basically a Canadian landmark.
Located in Tofino, Tacofino Tofino is an OG spot to grab a bite between surfing waves or hitting the beach. The menu is stacked with lots of options, including several different types of tacos and burritos.
Ideally part of a larger visit to Tofino, a classic beef taco from here has been on my bucket list for a while. Just search up photos of the tacos from the iconic taco truck and you'll probably feel the same way.
Stay at Canada's most haunted hotel
Location: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Canada's "Castle in the Rockies" is an iconic destination all on its own located in the heart of Banff National Park.
The hotel has been providing service to guests for more than 130 years, offering a luxurious escape where you can unwind surrounded by nature. But it also has a haunted history that may send a chill down your spine.
Since opening in 1888, there have been many stories of guests who never left the hotel, and "staff who came back."
Guests have reported seeing a "ghost bride" dancing in the hotel's ballroom, as well as the spectre of a bellman who is said to still be assisting guests -- despite dying in 1975.
With its haunted history and location surrounded by wilderness, many have compared the hotel to the Overlook Hotel from The Shining. Further cementing the similarities, the Fairmont even has a room that was sealed shut after "countless bone-chilling experiences."
Whether you believe in ghosts or not, at least one visit to this landmark hotel should definitely be on your bucket list.
Look for dinosaur bones in Canadian Badlands
Location: Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: I'm all about dinosaurs, so a visit to Drumheller, Alberta, aka "Dinosaur Capital of the World," is obviously on my bucket list.
A part of the Canadian Badlands, the area features otherwordly landscapes and 70-million-year-old fossil beds where dinosaurs once roamed.
Here, you can see the iconic Hoodoos, unique sandstone pillars formed over millions of years. Drumheller is also home to the world-renowned Royal Tyrell Museum, which is Canada's only museum dedicated exclusively to the science of paleontology, as well as the world's largest dinosaur, which you can actually climb!
Other nearby sites include Wayne, an "all but abandoned" town that was once a thriving coal mine town but now has just a handful of residents, the main attraction of which the Rosedeer Hotel and Last Chance Saloon, which is said to be haunted.
Get down at the Calgary Stampede
Location: Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth," it's no wonder a visit to the Calgary Stampede is a common Canadian bucket list item.
While this year's Stampede has come to an end, you can read reviews and guides for visiting and start preparing for next year!
There are also multiple other huge festivals in Canada coming later this summer, like Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal, the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, and the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto.
See the northern lights
Location: Around Canada
Why You Need To Go: Seeing the northern lights is one of the classic Canadian experiences that you have to have at least once to really feel like a true Canuck.
However, some may have better viewing chances, depending on where they are in the country.
For instance, in Churchill, Manitoba, aka the Polar Bear Capital of the World, the northern lights are visible up to 300 nights of the year. So if you live here, or around here, you definitely have a good chance of seeing them.
Ontario, where I am, has fewer chances for aurora viewing, but there are still places where you may be able to catch a glimpse.
You'll want to head somewhere dark and away from city light pollution. Point Pelee National Park, a designated Dark-Sky Preserve, is a great place for stargazing, and would offer the perfect parameters for seeing northern lights.
As for when you could see them, while the northern lights have been reported in every season, winter is often the best time for viewing, especially after reports of solar activity.
Canoe Across Lake Louise
Location: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: A visit to the gorgeous blue waters of Lake Louise in Banff, Alberta, is possibly the most Canadian activity you can do.
Taking it up a notch by renting a canoe and paddling out onto the waters is a must-do activity at least once for anyone who wants to call themselves a true Canuck.
In fact, taking a bright red canoe out on the water has become just as iconic as the lake itself. As you paddle, you'll be able to take in views of Victoria Glacier and get some superb photo ops.
Have tea at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria
Location: 721 Government St, Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: A visit to Victoria, B.C., which is known as Canada's most British city, wouldn't be complete without stopping at an iconic hotel to partake in a British tradition.
At the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, you can enjoy a classic afternoon tea that'll make you feel like royalty.
The hotel has been serving afternoon tea for over 115 years, becoming an iconic part of a stop in this Canadian city.
Skate on the Rideau Canal
Location: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: What could be a more Canadian activity than skating on the iconic Rideau Canal?
Each winter, the Rideau Canal transforms into the Rideau Canal Skateway, the largest skating rink in the world.
Typically open from January to the end of February or March, once it freezes over you can skate any section of the 7.8-kilometre canal.
It's free to access and has become a signature winter destination in the country, definitely making a visit worth adding to your bucket list -- even if you can't skate!
Unfortunately, last year the skateway never opened, with the ice failing to reach the required 30 centimetres of thickness. This year, though, here's hoping for a nice cold winter that'll make for some prime ice!
