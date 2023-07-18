8 TikToks About The Calgary Stampede That'll Make You Glad It's Only Once A Year
Goodbye for another year! 🤠
The Calgary Stampede is over and for 10 days, the city was packed to the brim with cowboys ready to eat, drink and party.
If you're new to the Stampede, you may not know that it brings a whole new energy to Calgary that's unlike anything you'll see for the rest of the year. Thousands of people dressed up in Western gear and headed out to see live music featuring artists from Jack Harlow to Diplo.
While it's a lot of fun, the Calgary Stampede is also notoriously busy and expensive and the Stampede hangover is real. So if you're curious, these TikToks really summarize why it's probably a good thing that the Stampede only happens once a year.
The weather is so unpredictable
Picture this. You spend hours planning your best Western attire and getting ready to head down to the Calgary Stampede or one of the tents, only to get absolutely drenched the second you step outside.
It might be the "greatest outdoor show on Earth," but try telling that to the weather. The only thing predictable about the weather throughout the Calgary Stampede is that you'll basically have to prepare for everything. There'll be scorching heat, hail, rain and thunderstorms all within a few hours.
10 days is a long time
The hype for the Calgary Stampede is real in the city. However, all that excitement can be a bit too much with so many people struggling to rally for more events, even in the early days of Stampede.
After just a couple of days of festivities, it takes a ton of commitment to keep rallying, especially if you're also working throughout. But most Calgarians will push through, all in the name of the Stampede.
The crowds are something else
As millions of people travel and visit the Calgary Stampede every year, it's safe to say the crowds you find around the city can be pretty intimidating. 2023 was no different, with over 1.3 million people attending.
One TikToker took the WestJet Skyride over the crowds at Vance Joy and the amount of people crowding around the stage and surrounding area was wild.
If you're in anyway anxious about being in large crowds, take this as a warning.
You're guaranteed to lose your voice
After 10 days of screaming, shouting, singing and partying, getting sick – or at least losing your voice – after the Stampede is practically guaranteed. You'll be hard pressed to find anyone not struggling to speak for a full week after.
Luckily, it's usually nothing a few good nights' sleep and some actual food won't fix.
You don't eat regular food
So much wild food comes to the midway every year and most people will try to get their hands on as many different things as possible.
During the Stampede, it's absolutely acceptable to shun actual home-cooked meals for a diet of mainly mini donuts or corn dogs. Eating vegetables once it ends is a luxury that you don't want to take for granted.
No line dancing for a year
Line dancing at Stampede is a way of life and at practically any event in the city, you'll find people showing off their moves.
Luckily, if you're sick of line dancing or two-stepping, you can probably avoid it for another 365 days. At least you'll have plenty of time to brush up for next year.
Your bank account is probably crying
Any Calgarian will tell you that Stampede is a very expensive time to be in the city. Everything will cost you from entry to the grounds, food, drink, rides, and heading to the tents in the evening.
With drinks alone usually costing at least $10 a time and food rapidly adding up to even more on the midway, at least the end of Stampede will help ease the pain of parting with all that cash.
You'll lose everyone you know
With everything being so crowded, if you're heading out to a tent with friends, good luck with actually trying to find anyone again.
Some Calgarians even opted for tying a balloon to themselves so they could be found. You can't knock the creativity.
So while the Calgary Stampede is definitely a fun time, at least now we've all got a year to mentally, physically and financially recover before it starts all over again.