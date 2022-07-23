7 Influencers Reveal Their Top Summer Spots In Canada & They're Perfect For A Last-Minute Vacay
Stunning views and coastal towns await!
If you're planning a late-summer trip, you don't need to leave Canada to find amazing destinations worthy of a vacation.
Narcity spoke to several Canadian travel influencers to get their picks on the top summer spots to visit in the country, and you'll definitely want to plan a visit to these locations.
The recommendations include all kinds of places, with desert, beach and city vibes to suit every kind of vacation.
Featuring dreamy beaches and otherworldly landscapes, here's where seven Canadian influencers say you should go.
The Quebec Laurentians
Isabelle Cheng in a treehouse cabin in the Laurentians region of Quebec.
Courtesy of Isabelle Cheng
Isabelle Cheng, or @allons.y on Instagram, who also runs travel blog theallonsy.com, says her favourite location in Canada for the summer is the Laurentians region of Quebec.
"It's far enough away that you can enjoy the outdoors while being close enough to the city that you don't spend most of your time commuting," she tells Narcity. "Plus it isn't nearly as crowded as some other locations in Canada."
"With its vast wilderness, you can go hiking, fishing, canoeing, mountain biking, you name it," says Cheng. "Mont-Tremblant National Park also has some of the clearest blue waters I've seen in the country and all with sprawling mountains as a backdrop."
"The Laurentians have some of the most unique accommodations to help you enjoy nature. Some of my favourites include over-water cabins and treehouses," she says.
Thunder Cove Beach
Stephanie McQuaid in Cape Tryon, PEI.
Courtesy of Stephanie McQuaid
For photographer and adventure lifestyle influencer Stephanie McQuaid, known as @theredheadroamer on Instagram, the best summer destination in Canada can be found in the Maritimes.
"I’ve always said that there is no better place to be in the world, let alone Canada, than Prince Edward Island in the summertime," she says.
"P.E.I. shines brightest in the summer and for good reason — with over 1,100 kilometres of coastline, you can pick a beach — any beach — and you simply cannot go wrong."
Her all-time favourite beach is Thunder Cove, a beach off the beaten path in Darnley, just outside of Kensington, P.E.I., where you’ll find the iconic Teacup Rock.
"Thunder Cove has all of the elements of the best of P.E.I. beaches rolled into one spot. On top of that, you can walk for kilometres down the shoreline looking for sea glass or just soaking up the rays," says McQuaid.
Tofino
Emma Leger (@emmaleger) and Nitsan Raiter (@nitsanraiter), co-hosts of the podcast That's So Sabotage, both agree that Tofino, a village on Vancouver Island in B.C., known for its beachy vibes and great surf, is their top vacation destination in Canada.
"I love to surf in the morning," says Leger, who posts fashion, lifestyle and travel content on Instagram and on YouTube. "I always get my coffee at Rhino Coffee House (it's the best)."
"There are a ton of hikes to do as well, and of course, you can watch the stunning sunset from the beaches. Oh and don't forget to go to the OG Tacofino food truck," she says.
Raiter, who is based in Toronto and also posts travel, fashion and beauty content, says Tofino has "the best beaches and such a relaxed, West Coast vibe."
"At times, I forget I'm in Canada with the beautiful, untouched landscapes," she says.
Raiter recommends "driving and making various stops along the way at swimming spots to take in the scenery."
"If you’re more of a foodie, there are some amazing markets that you can stop at for snacks for the rest of the drive," she says.
Canadian Badlands
Alexandra Dunlap in the Canadian Badlands.
Courtesy of Alexandra Dunlap.
Content creator Alexandra Dunlap, @alexandra.dunlap on Instagram, says that despite being based in Vancouver, her favourite destination to visit in the summer isn't in B.C.
"My top vacation destination to visit in the summer, and one of Canada's best-kept secrets, is the Canadian Badlands in Alberta," she says.
"The Badlands are miles of dramatic, otherworldly landscapes. It's one of my favourite destinations because it's still relatively unknown, and you just don't experience an epic landscape like that anywhere else!"
She also has tips for anyone travelling through the area.
"I would recommend staying in Calgary rather than the closer town of Drumheller, as there are great places for food and drink and the drive out to the Badlands is under two hours," she says.
"If you can rent a jeep, start at Horseshoe Canyon, then Hoodoos Trail, and end at Dinosaur Provincial Park. Go early in the morning for sunrise or late in the evening for sunset."
Montreal
"It's not a vacation, technically, because I'm from there, but I honestly believe Montreal is the best place to be in the summer," says travel influencer and photographer Lisa Homsy, @lisahomsy on Instagram.
"The city is so alive and has so much to offer, endless live music festivals like Osheaga and Jazz fest, outdoor events like Oyster fest, fireworks, the outdoor markets," she says.
"And, honestly, I've travelled around the world and Montreal is home to some of the best sunsets I've ever seen."
For things to do, Homsy says she likes to "attend festivals, sip sangria on patios, watch the weekly firework competitions, enjoy sunsets along the canal or in Pointe-Claire Village [and] shop for produce at the fresh outdoor markets."
If you're planning on visiting Canada's second-largest city, she recommends visiting in the summertime.
"Make sure to try all the food. Montreal is home to one of the best food scenes."
Manitoulin Island
Lily Carlson at @lilyslensonlife previously told Narcity's Madeline Forsyth that her favourite travel spot in Canada for the summer is Manitoulin Island in Ontario.
"The largest freshwater island in the world, Manitoulin Island is the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts to explore and vacation this summer," she said.
"With beautiful natural landscapes, it’s home to the famous Cup and Saucer hiking trail, Bridal Veil Falls, and beaches of Providence Bay."
She recommends "[breaking] up your time adventuring with a cold beer from Split Rail Brewing or Manitoulin Brewing Company, a handcrafted caffeinated beverage from Sugar Bush Canadian Coffee House, or by visiting any of the many artisanal small businesses scattered throughout Gore Bay and Little Current."
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.