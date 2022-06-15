7 Unique Places To Visit In Canada That Will Prove How Wonderfully Weird This Country Is
Looking for a place to land your UFO? 🛸
There are a ton of weird places in Canada. And for folks hoping to plan an unusual road trip this summer, you should definitely add these unique and strange spots to your itinerary.
From towns that have an entire theme, to space-inspired landmarks in the middle of the prairies, there are a ton of wild and wonderful things that prove that Canada is a surprisingly weird place.
So, if you're feeling like checking out a town with a rude name or looking for a taste of France just kilometres off the coast of Canada, drop these places into Google Maps and hit the open road.
Oh — and take your camera too. There's a good chance you'll see something you never expected to in the Great White North!
Kimberly, BC
Do you want to have a wunderbar time, but can't afford a plane ticket to Germany?
Well, how about experiencing this unique town in B.C. which has a downtown "Platzl" modelled after a Bavarian village?
While the German theme is no longer the plan for future development for Kimberly — according to the town's tourism site — there still stands a giant cuckoo clock built in the 1970s to help set it apart with some Bavarian charm.
Vulcan, Alberta
This spot is perfect for all Trekkies and sci-fi fans.
According to its official website, this small Albertan town is not actually named after the fictitious planet in the Star Trek series, but was originally named in the 1910s after the Roman god of fire.
However, once the TV series and films started gaining popularity, the town got a rebrand and made itself one of the top places for fans of Star Trek to visit.
Among the things you need to check out are the replica of the Starship Enterprise and the "Trek Station."
St. Paul, Alberta
It seems Albertans have a bit of obsession with outer space. Another town with a specific space-y feature is located in the wild rose province.
The feature? A UFO landing pad.
The landing pad is in the town of St. Paul, Alberta, and was built in 1967 in conjunction with the government for Canada's centennial celebration.
And, whether you're an alien or a human, you can check out the UFO Visitor Centre right next door and see if it does a good job of welcoming ETs.
Watson Lake, Yukon
If you've been looking for a sign, you should visit this small community in the Yukon.
According to TravelYukon, the forest of signs started with just one post from Danville, Illinois.
Since then, the signpost forest has blossomed into a collection of roughly 80,000 signs from all over the world, including from Canada and the U.S., to Germany and beyond.
Every sign, plaque and license plate has been put there by a member of the public, so if you want to add to the collection, bring your own sign from home, some nails and a hammer.
Dildo, Newfoundland & Labrador
This small town in Newfoundland is famous for its agriculture — just kidding. It's famous because it has a rude-sounding name!
The town of Dildo in Newfoundland is on the Atlantic coast and proudly says that "there's no place like Dildo!" — and that just might be the truth.
The town boasts a local brewery and even a Captain Dildo statue as well.
As for the origin of its name?
Well, according to the official Newfoundland and Labrador website, one idea is that it comes from an anglicized version of "Ile d'eau" while the other, more likely, theory is that it comes from the old name for a pin that acts as a pivot point for rowboats.
St. Pierre and Miquelon, France
This isn't actually a part of Canada, but did you know that a genuine French territory is only about 20 kilometres away from here?
While the islands are small from a population and geographical perspective, they distinctly seem to be in their own world.
Per Newfoundland and Labrador tourism, the territory has its own timezone, French culture and is much more part of Europe than Canada.
It uses the Euro — although Canadian dollars are accepted — and you'll need European power adapters to plug in any electronics.
All of that is just an hour and a half's ferry ride from Fortune, Newfoundland.
Churchill, Manitoba
Have you ever wanted to see a polar bear in real life? Well, if so, you'll want to check out Churchill, Manitoba.
Considered the polar bear capital of the world, this town on the edge of the Arctic is among the best places to watch and appreciate the massive wild animals.
Albeit, from a distance.
Not only is this place famous for its polar bear and beluga whale population, it's also one of the top places in Canada to view the northern lights.
Just be sure, if you're watching the Aurora Borealis be sure to keep one eye on the horizon for any apex predators.
(Just kidding! But also, not just kidding ... )