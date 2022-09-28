This Fall Hike Near Toronto Leads Through A Red & Gold Glen To Rushing Turquoise Water
You can wander past fossilized sea creatures.
If you're looking for a stunning place to take in the fall colours, then lace up those hiking boots and take a trip to this scenic spot. The Niagara Glen transforms into a red and gold paradise each season, and you can explore leaf-covered trails and vibrant woodlands.
Located about an hour and a half from Toronto, this area makes for a gorgeous autumn day trip. It's situated deep in the Niagara Gorge and is one of the biggest remnants of old growth Carolinian forest in the province.
There are several trails to explore, the most popular one being The Main Loop Trail. This path will lead you along the turquoise waters of the Niagara River and allows you to see the majority of the glen. You an access this trail by following a large staircase down the gorge wall.
As you wander through a myriad of fall colours, you can discover unique features like fossilized sea creatures, giant boulders, and large "potholes" that were created by moving water.
The land was once beneath a warm sea, and you can find fossilized coral beds and layers of rock over 350 million years old.
As you explore the glen, you'll be treated to towering views of the rushing waters of the Niagara River and the Niagara River Whirlpool.
The trails can be challenging, so be sure to wear appropriate hiking gear. The area is free to visit except for a parking fee. From stunning fall colours to water views, this spot is worth adding to your fall bucket list.
Niagara Glen
Price: $2.50 parking fee per hour
Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore stunning forest trails at this scenic glen.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.