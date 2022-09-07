8 Things You Need To Know For September 7
Including which celebs are coming to TIFF & a lesson in airplane seat-swapping etiquette.
Off The Top: Consider the following a dire warning. If you ever find yourself needing to visit a gynecologist in Germany, make sure you wear a dress. Otherwise, you risk ending up looking like Winnie the Pooh in the middle of a public library — like this TikToker.
In Case You Missed It
1. He Refused To Switch His Airplane Seat For A Family; Is He A Hero?
Before a recent 10-hour flight from Greece, a woman asked a man sitting in a premium row whether he would switch seats, allowing her to sit with the other three members of her family. The solo traveller balked; according to his viral post on the popular Am I The Asshole Reddit page, the passenger had paid extra for additional space and a closer row to the exit. Was the man indeed an "a**hole" for not facilitating the switch, as the woman asserted? Not according to the Internet. Sameen Chaudhry has the full story here.
- My Take: This is where the airline staff should've intervened and politely asked the woman to return to her seat in steerage.
2. Lisa LaFlamme's Replacement Has Taken Over & This Is What He Said
It's been a little over three weeks since Lisa LaFlamme's shocking ouster as the chief anchor of CTV News' nightly national broadcast, renewing the debate over ageism and sexism in the workplace and thrusting one of Canada's most prominent journalism brands uncomfortably into the spotlight. Making his first appearance since being promoted to fill LaFlamme's seat, Omar Sachedina said as much, noting the controversy surrounding his predecessor's dismissal. For more on the newsroom drama, here's Tristan Wheeler.
- His Own Words: "It is important for me to acknowledge the inspiration and mentor that Lisa LaFlamme has been to me over the years," Sachedine said. "Lisa, thank you for everything. Like many of you, I really wish Lisa's goodbye could have been from here (on the news desk)."
3. What Drivers Need To Know About The New School Bus Lights
Ontario will be greeted with a new sight on the roads now that school is back in session. According to Patrick John Gilson, the Ontario Provincial Police are advising drivers to be aware of a new light system incorporated into school buses: amber lights that will flash to indicate the bus is coming to a halt. Failure to stop would come with fines ranging from $400-$2,000 plus six demerit points for first-time violators before escalating to $1,000-$4,000 and possible jail time for repeat offenders. Here's what else you need to know.
- My Take: Can drivers please stop pretending that they're the lead character in a Mad Max film? That'd be great.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy National Beer Lovers Day! It's also something called Buy A Book Day — perhaps the perfect time to get a little tipsy, then impulsively buy one of those great, gargantuan novels that will sit on your shelf untouched for the next decade. Might I suggest Infinite Jest?
🎥 CELEBS AT TIFF
One of the joys of Toronto in mid-September is walking through downtown and trying to figure out whether the familiar-looking man having lunch on a King St. patio is actually longtime character actor Alfred Molina. With the Toronto International Film Festival starting Thursday, Brooke Houghton's helpful guide of the A-listers coming to the city should help with your stargazing.
🍂 FALL INTO AUTUMN
If celeb-sighting isn't your speed, Megan Johnson suggests heading for the highway and venturing out to Clovermead Adventure Farm near London, Ontario. With a corn maze, wagon rides and plenty of pumpkin-themed treats, there's plenty of ways to get into the autumnal mindset.
🔧 TOTAL RECALL
If you've purchased window coverings from IKEA any time in the last year or so, listen up. As Tristan Wheeler reports, the Swedish home goods manufacturer is recalling two sets of blinds — the rolls-right-off-the-tongue TRIPPEVALS and the HOPPVALS — that fail to meet new regulatory standards that came into effect in May 2021.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
HBO mainstay Evan Rachel Wood turns 35 today. Canadian violinist Owen Pallett is 43. The late N.W.A rapper Eazy-E would have celebrated his 58th birthday today. At age 60, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jennifer Egan gets her very own visit from the goon squad today. Marge Simpson voice actress Julie Kavner turns 72. Disco queen Gloria Gaynor will survive... to at least age 79.
