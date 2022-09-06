IKEA Canada Is Recalling Two Products That Need Repairs & You Can Get A Full Refund
You don't even need proof of purchase!
Two items from IKEA Canada are being recalled, and if you have either of them, you might be eligible for a full refund.
According to a statement by the Swedish furniture retailer, the TRIPPEVALS and the HOPPVALS Cellular Blinds are being recalled as they do not adhere to the updated regulations for corded window coverings sold in Canada.
Apparently, the updated regulation in Canada only came into effect May 1, 2021, so this is only valid for those products purchased after May 1, 2021.
One of the recalled blinds.IKEA Canada
IKEA did not disclose exactly what was wrong with the two window blinds that required the recall.
If you have one of the products, you can contact any IKEA store, and they will send you a special repair kit that will make your blinds up to snuff.
If you don't want to go that way, you can also take the blinds back to an IKEA store in Canada for a full refund.
And you don't need any proof of purchase to get in on the action.
The blinds that are being recalled.IKEA Canada
Not sure if you have one of the offending items? You can check out the inside of the top rail to find the name of the product.
IKEA was also quick to point out that it puts its products through a "rigorous risk assessment and testing program" with a focus on all compliances required in the market. Despite this, it recently came to their attention that the two products were found to be non-compliant in Canada.
They also added that there have been no reports of "safety incidents" regarding the products, which is good news!
