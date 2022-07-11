IKEA Canada Is Having A Summer Sale & You Can Get Up To 35% Off So Much Random Stuff
It's DIY time! 🔨
Ready to get your DIY on? If you've been dreaming of adding a little more MALM or HEMNES to your life, you're in luck! IKEA Canada is having a summer sale right now and so many items have been reduced.
Whether you've been waiting for an affordable cushion, rug or outdoor bench, the IKEA summer sale has probably got you covered.
While some of the items are a little random — we're looking at you GÅRÖ outdoor hammock stand and KAFFEREP oat biscuits — others are seasonal staples that can be a little pricey to buy when they're not on offer.
Until August 10, a number of popular summer-y products have been slashed in price, including things like outdoor beanbags, umbrella covers, wood benches and bistro sets at up to 35% off.
Even major appliances like dishwashers have been reduced.
Some non-seasonal staples have also been discounted, including patterned duvets, cookware sets, curtains and indoor rugs, which are perfect if you're moving, decorating or heading to university this year as a first-timer.
And, although the prices are lower, the product names aren't getting any easier to pronounce. KLOCKJULROS, anyone?
A number of the sale items can be found and ordered online, although IKEA says local stores have more exclusive offers.
If you want to save even more money, the store's loyalty program — known as "IKEA Family" — is free and enables customers to access even more deals and discounts at the Swedish retailer.
If you do head to a physical store, don't forget to follow the unofficial IKEA Canada etiquette and remember the unspoken rules to avoid being that customer all the other shoppers FJÄLKINGE hate.
