NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
tourist fined

A US Tourist Got Hit With A Big Fine In Rome & He Was Eating Ice Cream In The Wrong Spot

Rome has a lot of unexpected rules!

Global Staff Writer
Fontana dei Catecumeni. Right: An ice cream cone in a hand.

Fontana dei Catecumeni. Right: An ice cream cone in a hand.

Dennis Dolkens | Dreamstime, Hakan Can Yalcin | Dreamstime

No matter how much you enjoy your trip to Italy, a hefty fine for eating ice cream will surely throw a damper on your holiday.

One very unlucky American tourist was slapped with a €450 (US $450 or almost CA $600) fine by the Italian police for eating ice cream on the steps of a historical fountain in Rome, reported The Guardian.

The 55-year-old was sitting on the steps of the Fontana dei Catecumeni with an ice cream in one hand and a beer in the other when police caught him early Saturday morning. Officers warned him to move and find somewhere else to sit, but he didn’t listen to the authorities, resulting in the hefty fine.

The fountain was built in 1589 and is located in a cozy square in the neighbourhood of Monti, a popular spot for people to gather and socialize at night.

The fountain had been sealed off on Friday to prevent people from sitting on the steps but the tape was removed later on, so when the tourist decided to take a seat there at 1 a.m. on Saturday, he wasn’t aware that he was breaking any rule, the reports.

The upset tourist protested his fine, arguing that he wasn’t aware that there was a ban on eating, drinking and sitting on the steps of Rome’s fountains, CNN reports.

The rule was introduced in 2017 along with several other bylaws aimed at bringing "order" to the capital, and apparently making life harder for tourists. Those other rules include bans on swimming in fountains, dragging wheeled suitcases up historical staircases and going on pub crawls.

They even banned hanging laundry out to air-dry between buildings.

So if you're planning to visit Rome anytime soon, be careful where you sit!

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...