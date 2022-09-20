NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
comments
ontario pumpkin patches

9 Quaint Pumpkin Farms In Ontario Where You Can Have A Gourd Time This Fall

It's like visiting Halloween land.🎃

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl holding coffee surrounded by pumpkins. Right: Girl posing in a quirky cabin with pumpkins.

Girl holding coffee surrounded by pumpkins. Right: Girl posing in a quirky cabin with pumpkins.

@agirl.enroute | Instagram, @chloevictoria86 | Instagram

'Tis the season for cozy sweaters, apple cider and fall activities like pumpkin picking. Pumpkin patches across the province are sprouting orange gourds and you can visit to find your ideal pick.

You can get into the Halloween spirit by visiting one of these quaint pumpkin farms in Ontario. Many have fun activities to enjoy during your visit as well as sweet treats to indulge in.

Snyder's Family Farm

Price: $18.99 admission

Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant entertainment farm has tons of activities on top of a 10-acre pumpkin patch, like wagon rides, a corn maze and fall campfires. The farm serves up tons of sweet treats too including butter tarts and cinnamon buns and it turns into a spooky Fear Farm at night.

Website

Knox Pumpkin Farm

Price: $14+ per person

Address: 6325 Enfield Rd., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take your pick from thousands of pumpkins of a bunch of different varieties and enjoy farm activities like a corn maze at this fall farm. There are festive photo opportunities like a Witch's Lair cabin and a vintage truck.

Website

Downey's Farm

Price: $17 to $22 per person

Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit during Pumpkinfest and you'll be surrounded by a sea of orange gourds. The festive barn has thousands of pumpkins in front of it and there are many other activities to enjoy like a corn maze, wagon rides, farm animals, live entertainment, pedal carts and sweet treats.

Website

Carl Laidlaw Orchards

Price: $13 admission

Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore a quirky pumpkin village with cute scarecrows, a riverwalk, a corn maze and hay bales. There are photo displays scattered in the pumpkin patch and a whimsical cabin where you can buy fresh baked goods and apple cider.

Website

Sweet Pea's Farm

Price: $10 admission

Address: 333329 7th Ln., Amaranth, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pumpkins are scattered throughout this quaint fall farm where you can celebrate its Pumpkinfest with a bunch of fun activities. In addition to the corn maze and play areas, there are new things to do this year including a music wall, barnyard basketball and a huge jumping pillow.

Website

Clovermead Adventure Farm

Price: $23.99+ admission

Address: 11302 Imperial Rd., Aylmer, ON

Why You Need To Go: This adventure farm is like a mini Halloween village full of pumpkins, photo stops and fall attractions. You can eat pumpkin spice treats, sip apple cider slushies, navigate a corn maze and watch a cannon fire gourds. You can leave with honey and a beeswax candle along with your pumpkin.

Website

Dyment's Glen Drummond Farm

Price: $16 admission

When: Opens October 1, 2022

Address: 416 Fallsview Rd. E., Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a scenic wagon ride to a pumpkin patch nestled on the edge of the Niagara Escarpment. You can treat yourself to fresh baked goods like tarts and pies and enjoy activities from a corn trail to a mini putt course. The venue is cash only.

Website

Strom's Farm and Bakery

Price: $10+ admission

Address: 5089 Wellington Rd. 32, Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can hunt through a field of pumpkins to find the best one to bring home and enjoy a ton of other fall farm activities including corn, rope and straw mazes, a pumpkin slingshot and duck races. There are lots of snack options you can grab from the market, donut hut and food trucks.

Website

Merry Farms

Price: $17.99 admission

When: Open October 1, 2022

Address: 1974 Concession 2 Rd. W., Lynden, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive pumpkin patch in rural Hamilton has 30 fun activities such as giant board games, a corn maze, huge slides, a hay bale mountain, a climbing spider web and pumpkin bowling. There is a Sweet Shack which offers apple cider donuts and other snacks.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...