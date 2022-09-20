9 Quaint Pumpkin Farms In Ontario Where You Can Have A Gourd Time This Fall
It's like visiting Halloween land.🎃
'Tis the season for cozy sweaters, apple cider and fall activities like pumpkin picking. Pumpkin patches across the province are sprouting orange gourds and you can visit to find your ideal pick.
You can get into the Halloween spirit by visiting one of these quaint pumpkin farms in Ontario. Many have fun activities to enjoy during your visit as well as sweet treats to indulge in.
Snyder's Family Farm
Price: $18.99 admission
Address: 936685 Blenheim Rd., Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: This giant entertainment farm has tons of activities on top of a 10-acre pumpkin patch, like wagon rides, a corn maze and fall campfires. The farm serves up tons of sweet treats too including butter tarts and cinnamon buns and it turns into a spooky Fear Farm at night.
Knox Pumpkin Farm
Price: $14+ per person
Address: 6325 Enfield Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take your pick from thousands of pumpkins of a bunch of different varieties and enjoy farm activities like a corn maze at this fall farm. There are festive photo opportunities like a Witch's Lair cabin and a vintage truck.
Downey's Farm
Price: $17 to $22 per person
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit during Pumpkinfest and you'll be surrounded by a sea of orange gourds. The festive barn has thousands of pumpkins in front of it and there are many other activities to enjoy like a corn maze, wagon rides, farm animals, live entertainment, pedal carts and sweet treats.
Carl Laidlaw Orchards
Price: $13 admission
Address: 9496 Heritage Rd., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a quirky pumpkin village with cute scarecrows, a riverwalk, a corn maze and hay bales. There are photo displays scattered in the pumpkin patch and a whimsical cabin where you can buy fresh baked goods and apple cider.
Sweet Pea's Farm
Price: $10 admission
Address: 333329 7th Ln., Amaranth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkins are scattered throughout this quaint fall farm where you can celebrate its Pumpkinfest with a bunch of fun activities. In addition to the corn maze and play areas, there are new things to do this year including a music wall, barnyard basketball and a huge jumping pillow.
Clovermead Adventure Farm
Price: $23.99+ admission
Address: 11302 Imperial Rd., Aylmer, ON
Why You Need To Go: This adventure farm is like a mini Halloween village full of pumpkins, photo stops and fall attractions. You can eat pumpkin spice treats, sip apple cider slushies, navigate a corn maze and watch a cannon fire gourds. You can leave with honey and a beeswax candle along with your pumpkin.
Dyment's Glen Drummond Farm
Price: $16 admission
When: Opens October 1, 2022
Address: 416 Fallsview Rd. E., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a scenic wagon ride to a pumpkin patch nestled on the edge of the Niagara Escarpment. You can treat yourself to fresh baked goods like tarts and pies and enjoy activities from a corn trail to a mini putt course. The venue is cash only.
Strom's Farm and Bakery
Price: $10+ admission
Address: 5089 Wellington Rd. 32, Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hunt through a field of pumpkins to find the best one to bring home and enjoy a ton of other fall farm activities including corn, rope and straw mazes, a pumpkin slingshot and duck races. There are lots of snack options you can grab from the market, donut hut and food trucks.
Merry Farms
Price: $17.99 admission
When: Open October 1, 2022
Address: 1974 Concession 2 Rd. W., Lynden, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive pumpkin patch in rural Hamilton has 30 fun activities such as giant board games, a corn maze, huge slides, a hay bale mountain, a climbing spider web and pumpkin bowling. There is a Sweet Shack which offers apple cider donuts and other snacks.
