Ontario's Weather Calls For Summery Temps This Weekend & It'll Be Pumpkin Patch Perfect
Summer sunshine with fall colours.
Ontario's weather has been something out of a wintry nightmare lately, plagued by frost, wet snow and travel advisories, but this weekend's return to summer could make it all worthwhile.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with a pattern of unseasonable warmth and sunshine this Saturday, allowing them to enjoy fall activities such as pumpkin picking and hiking without having to layer up.
"We're looking at spectacular fall weather for southern Ontario this weekend, with abundant sunshine and well above seasonal temperatures," Doug Gillham, TWN meteorologist, said. "Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper teens, with a few spots even nearing 20°C on Saturday."
Are you stuck inside tomorrow? Fret not, friends. The blissful return of summer-like temps will be far from a one-time occurrence, as Sunday is also predicted to be balmy. The weekend's end will be slightly cooler due to an eastern wind off of Lake Ontario, but toasty compared to the chilly vibes the province suffered through earlier this week.
If predictions hold, the warmer-than-average temperatures will push into next week, allowing residents to continue enjoying 20 degrees highs through Monday and Tuesday.
However, TWN notes that "some complications" could have daytime temperatures landing closer to seasonal for some.
For example, eastern Ontario cities such as Ottawa, Kingston and Cornwall will be notably cloudy on Monday, with a round of showers likely to prevent highs from soaring into the 20s.
However, it won't be all doom and gloom.
"There is a risk for passing showers with an approaching front, but areas that can see some well-timed sunshine during the middle of the day should reach 20°C," Gillham added.
Overall, predictions are for milder conditions to dominate in the province as we head into November. Hooray!