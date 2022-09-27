Toronto Is Getting A Magical Pumpkin Village & It's Hidden Inside A 'Candy Forest'
It comes with a walk-thru Halloween trail.
Listen up, pumpkin lovers! A magical fall wonderland is coming to Toronto, and it will bring your most basic dreams to life. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and get ready for tons of autumn-themed fun at this spot.
Pumpkinville is a brand new interactive pop-up opening at Sherway Gardens on September 30, 2022. The attraction features over 30,000 real pumpkins, and you can see massive pumpkin sculptures made by local artists. The fall-themed village is tucked away in a "candy forest" and features charming pumpkin houses.
You can decorate and carve pumpkins, enjoy midway rides and games, and indulge in treats from food trucks. There will also be a licensed bar and trick-or-treating throughout the area, while supplies last.
On select nights, monsters and ghouls will roam the the village to bring some extra spooks to your evening.
Halloween Nights of Lights has partnered with Pumpkinville to bring an immersive, walk-through experience to the event. This attraction boasts 1.5 million LED lights that are synchronized to classic Halloween tunes.
"We are so excited to be able to bring Nights of Lights to Toronto in an immersive walk-through experience for 2022," Event Director Olivera Pavlovic said in a press release.
"After having to offer the past years as a drive-through experience due to the pandemic, we've made this year bigger and better than ever. We're bringing the excitement back to one of our favourite seasons, using innovation and technology to bring something unique, seasonal and memorable to Toronto audiences."
Tickets for both events must be purchased online in advance, and the Nights of Lights ticket includes admission to Pumpkinville.
Pumpkinville & Nights of Lights
Price: $12+ general admission
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Instagrammable event will bring all your pumpkin dreams to life, and you can explore a Halloween trail as well.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.