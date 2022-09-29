NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Things To Do In Toronto This Weekend: September 30 to October 2

It's pumpkin season!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Pumpkinville event in Toronto. Right: Woman sitting on a hay bale holding a pumpkin.

Pumpkinville, @itsmimeow_ | Instagram

The weekend is just around the corner, and if you're looking for some fun things to do in Toronto, then take a look at some of these activities happening across the city.

From glowing pumpkin villages to boozy Halloween pop-ups, you can enjoy your days off to the fullest at these spots.

Visit a pumpkin patch in the city

Price: Free admission

When: September 30 to October 16, 2022

Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love all things fall, you'll definitely want to check out this festive pop-up. Fall N' Leaves has everything from cute photo ops to food you can eat straight from a pumpkin, and it's opening this weekend.

Wander through a pumpkin village

Price: $12+ general admission

When: September 30 to October 31, 2022

Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinville is a brand new event that has thousands of pumpkins, and you can explore a village made out of these orange gourds. There is also a Halloween trail to wander through.

Celebrate at Oktoberfest

Price: $35 per person for general admission

When: September 30 to October 1, 2022

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can party like you're in Munich at Toronto's Oktoberfest, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Indulge in traditional German food and drinks all night long.

Stay up all night

Price: Free

When: October 1, 2022

Address: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Nuit Blanche is an all-night celebration that features over 150 artworks, and you can see some incredible pieces decorating the streets.

Sip spooky cocktails

Price: Free admission

When: October 1 to 31, 2022

Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Black Lagoon is a boozy pop-up that lets you sip spooky cocktails in a goth and cult horror-inspired venue. Don't forget to wear a costume!

Explore a haunted castle

Price: $35 + per person

When: September 30 to October 31, 2022

Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get ready for major scares, because Casa Loma's Legends of Horror opens this weekend. You can explore dark tunnels and stumble upon eerie scenes at this creepy event.

Take a trip to the wizarding world

Price: $35 per adult

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into the wizarding world at this Fantastic Beasts exhibit at the ROM, which features real props from the films.

Relive your childhood

Price: $25 general admission

When: October 30, 2022

Address: 1000 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience takes you right into the pages of storybooks, and you can relive your favourite childhood tales.

