8 Things To Do In Toronto This Weekend: September 30 to October 2
It's pumpkin season!
The weekend is just around the corner, and if you're looking for some fun things to do in Toronto, then take a look at some of these activities happening across the city.
From glowing pumpkin villages to boozy Halloween pop-ups, you can enjoy your days off to the fullest at these spots.
Visit a pumpkin patch in the city
Price: Free admission
When: September 30 to October 16, 2022
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love all things fall, you'll definitely want to check out this festive pop-up. Fall N' Leaves has everything from cute photo ops to food you can eat straight from a pumpkin, and it's opening this weekend.
Wander through a pumpkin village
Price: $12+ general admission
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinville is a brand new event that has thousands of pumpkins, and you can explore a village made out of these orange gourds. There is also a Halloween trail to wander through.
Celebrate at Oktoberfest
Price: $35 per person for general admission
When: September 30 to October 1, 2022
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can party like you're in Munich at Toronto's Oktoberfest, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Indulge in traditional German food and drinks all night long.
Stay up all night
Price: Free
When: October 1, 2022
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nuit Blanche is an all-night celebration that features over 150 artworks, and you can see some incredible pieces decorating the streets.
Sip spooky cocktails
Price: Free admission
When: October 1 to 31, 2022
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Black Lagoon is a boozy pop-up that lets you sip spooky cocktails in a goth and cult horror-inspired venue. Don't forget to wear a costume!
Explore a haunted castle
Price: $35 + per person
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready for major scares, because Casa Loma's Legends of Horror opens this weekend. You can explore dark tunnels and stumble upon eerie scenes at this creepy event.
Take a trip to the wizarding world
Price: $35 per adult
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into the wizarding world at this Fantastic Beasts exhibit at the ROM, which features real props from the films.
Relive your childhood
Price: $25 general admission
When: October 30, 2022
Address: 1000 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Immersive Robert Munsch Experience takes you right into the pages of storybooks, and you can relive your favourite childhood tales.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.