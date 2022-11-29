A Woman Walked Out On Thanksgiving Over Her Sister's Dog & Internet Users Are Split On It
"I've found dog hair in her cooking before."
Many Americans celebrated Thanksgiving over the weekend and it's safe to assume many people brought their dogs to their family celebrations.
That's what happened to one woman on Reddit, who turned to the popular Am I The A**hole page to see if she was in the wrong for leaving her family's Thanksgiving dinner because of her sister's dog.
The woman started off the post by saying she doesn't like dogs and that her sister's dog makes a mess.
She notes the dog is a breed that "sheds a lot" and her sister regularly has "dog hair on her clothes."
"I don't eat food at/from my sisters house. I've found dog hair in her cooking before so I gently pass on her dishes," the woman wrote on Reddit.
"Privately I have told my mom that I don't like her dog around food and I won't eat my sister's dishes."
The 33-year-old woman says she went to her parents' house where her family was having the big meal and saw that her sister brought her dog.
The Redditor notes that she found her sister helping their mom cook in the kitchen and that's when the issue escalated.
"Next thing I know the dog is trotting through the kitchen. This whole situation was too much and I told them I wouldn't be eating this food," she wrote.
The woman's 29-year-old sister told her that she was "blowing things out of proportion" and that "lots of people eat food prepared where dogs are nearby."
The woman says she decided to go home and ordered Chinese food instead.
"When dinner was supposed to happen my phone was blowing up and I was told I should have just dealt with it by multiple family members," she added.
So who is the a**hole?
According to the majority of Reddit users, the woman who left her family dinner is not the a**hole in this situation.
"Sounds like your sister has a messy house and the dog is not properly groomed either. I totally get it and you shouldn’t have to put up with the dog mess," reads the top comment on the post, which has more than 9,600 upvotes.
"You set a boundary for yourself, it didn't actually affect anyone but YOU, you didn't cause a scene AND you left the things you were responsible for at family dinner," another person wrote.
One person said they don't even like finding their own hair in their food and would be "turned off from eating too if I had found dog hairs in my food."
However, not everyone agreed that the woman should have left over a dog.
"Lol, leave your family thanksgiving because of dog hair is a new low for this sub [...] grow up," one person wrote.
One person commented saying she's the a**hole because she didn't communicate the problem well enough with her family.
"To avoid being an a**hole you need to explain the extent of your aversion and ask for their support. I would use terms like phobia, as what you are describing falls into that level of severity," part of the comment, which has 7,600 upvotes, reads.
The woman has since edited her original post to confirm that her finding dog hair in her food was "not a one time thing" and she has avoided her sister's food for six to eight months because of that.
She also says she has received a lot of "hateful" messages from "dog people."