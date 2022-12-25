A Woman Skipped Family Christmas Because She Couldn't Sleep With Her BF & Reactions Are Split
They're not allowed to share a bed!
Christmas simply isn't Christmas unless you're having arguing with your family over petty BS, right?
One Redditor has ignited a fierce debate on the platform with her all-too-relatable dilemma, and it's all over sleeping arrangements at her parents' home.
The anonymous Redditor, who says she's a 27-year-old woman, turned to Reddit's Am I The A**hole forum for advice on her current battle with her fam. According to her, her mom refuses to let her share a bed with her 33-year-old boyfriend when they visit for the holidays, and that rule has pushed everything to a boiling point.
She says she and her boyfriend have been dating for two years, but her mom still won't let the two of them sleep together for any reason on visits, and instead treats them like children.
The Redditor says she and her BF were annoyed by the rule, so they rented a hotel at Thanksgiving instead of staying under the family's roof. However, that only pissed off her mom, who accused her of trying to "bypass" the family rules by sleeping elsewhere.
So what did they do when Christmas came along? They simply didn't go. The Redditor says she and her boyfriend went to visit his family in Mexico instead.
"We didn't tell my parents we weren't coming," she said.
She added that her mom and sisters blasted her for the move in several Facebook posts, and they've also accused her of being an "a**hole" about the whole thing. She then fired back, and things got even worse.
"I said that it was ridiculous of them to try and tell me I couldn't share a room with my boyfriend, that I was keeping my promise by not staying at a hotel when we were there, and that if they planned on putting everything on Facebook I would be avoiding all visits for the foreseeable future," she said.
She says her only regret is that she didn't get to see her dad in the midst of the whole argument.
Then she turned to Reddit to find out if she did the right thing, and the reactions were mixed to say the least.
Her post has piled up over 17,000 upvotes, and while most believe the mom was a problem, they can't decide on whether the original poster is, too.
The top commenter declared that everyone sucks in this situation, because the mom is "horribly controlling" and the original poster did not declare her plans to skip Christmas ahead of time.
"Instead of acting in the adult manner in which you want to be treated, you behaved like a kid," the user wrote.
Another user agreed, arguing that the woman should've chosen this as a "hill to die on" issue instead of deciding to "lie" about her plans.
"Her mom won't be 'defeated' until (original poster) stands up to her."
Others declared that the woman is not at fault here because she "fought correctly" against her family.
"She's here, posting because she feels guilty," added another user.
"It's hard not to feel guilty when you are raised by controlling people," added another user.
Some users even defended the woman's decision to bail without telling her family, arguing that it only would've led to a month of drama if she'd given them a heads up.
"Your parents will continue to treat you like a child until you stand the f*ck up for yourself, and that's exactly what you did," wrote one person. "Stay in a hotel again if you decide to visit next year. They'll get over it."
