A User Posted Their GF's Car Crash Video Online & People Aren't Buying The 'Educational' Excuse
“You don't have the right to post that without her consent.”
It’s not a good idea to share everything online, especially when it comes to your partner's worst moments.
One Reddit user learned that the hard way when they decided to post dash cam video footage of their girlfriend getting into a car crash online, only to take some major heat from her for doing so.
The user turned to the Reddit community AmItheA**hole and asked, “AITA for posting a video of my girlfriend crashing her car on the internet?”
The Reddit user had posted his girlfriend's car crash videos online as "educational material" for other drivers and people are not buying their excuses.
"My girlfriend crashed our car and swiped a parked car while getting out of the driveway and about a year ago she rear-ended someone,” they wrote.
“I posted the video from home security and the dashcam video for each incident on youtube as educational material in case it might help learner drivers etc,” continued the user. “I got responses from some accident compilation video creators and gave them permission to use the videos.”
The user says their girlfriend started receiving messages about the clips, and she got very upset when she found out her partner had posted them without permission.
Still, the original poster seemed to struggle with understanding why the girlfriend was upset. They said the videos were not a big deal and that similar videos could be found all over the internet.
“I have since deleted the video but some of her friends found the copies other people had included and teased her about it,” read the post. They also defended themselves by saying they set up and manage the cameras, and hinted that that should be enough to claim ownership of the footage.
Most people in the comments didn't buy that argument, especially when it comes to invading the girlfriend's privacy.
The top comment under the post read called “bs” on the Reddit user’s excuse about posting the videos because they were “educational.”
The commenter asked, “You took an embarrassing moment and uploaded it for the universe to see. Shared it with others. Without her consent. What did you think was going to happen?”
“You need to contact everyone you gave permission to use the video and withdraw your consent,” continued the comment which received over 18,000 likes.
Another user wrote, “You don't have the right to post that without her consent.”
“Yeah, the 'it might help learner drivers' nonsense is clearly an AH (a**hole) trying to pretend they weren’t being an AH,” read another comment. “What will “'learner drivers' glean from your super helpful video? 'Don’t crash'?? You were being an AH, you posted a video of your GF during an incident that you knew your GF found upsetting, without her consent.”
It seems like people were not buying the Reddit user’s excuses, and the user eventually came back to accept the a**hole ruling.
"I did not realize how embarrassing it would be for her as I post dashcam videos all the time," they wrote. "I will apologize to her again and make it up to her and take her some place nice."
