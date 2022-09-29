Mr. Dressup Is Getting His Own Documentary Soon & It's Going To Hit Us Right In The Feels
A return to the Tickle Trunk.
If you're a fan of good ol' Canadian content, here's something to look forward to!
A documentary based on the life of one of Canada's most beloved children's entertainers, Ernie Coombs, known as Mr. Dressup, will be coming to Amazon Prime soon.
Canadian children from the 1970s to the 1990s will probably remember the wonderful Mr. Dressup television program.
The popular children's show was on CBC for 29 years from 1967 to 1996.
It featured Coombs singing songs, playing games and making crafts every weekday morning, along with puppet friends, Casey and Finnegan, and his handy Tickle Trunk full of costumes and toys.
Announced on September 29, this upcoming feature-length documentary will feature never-seen-before archival footage of Coombs, as well as interviews with puppeteers, producers and musicians who worked on the show.
It will also have clips of prominent Canadians talking about how the show affected them growing up and will detail how Coombs, who died in 2001, was a close collaborator and friend of American counterpart Fred Rogers, better known as Mr. Rogers.
The movie seems to be in good hands as the film's director, Robert McCallum, has worked in the world of documentary and nostalgia before, having directed a film about the history of He-Man, as well as a short about Mr. Dressup.
The film has yet to get an official title but is expected to hit the streaming platform in 2023 with filming beginning this fall.
Once completed, it will be available in 240 countries on Amazon Prime and also be broadcasted on Coomb's home network, CBC.
This isn't the only major streaming news happening in Canada in the coming months.
Canada's going to be getting a whole new streaming service in December of 2022. It's going to feature a 24/7 Christmas channel as well as TV favourites like Judge Judy, Hawaii 5-0 and more!
Happy bingeing, all!