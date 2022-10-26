Ex-NFL's Antonio Brown Is President Of Kanye West's Brand & Defended Anti-Semitic Comments
Twitter has so many feelings about Donda Sports.
Ex-NFL player, Antonio Brown, revealed in a Twitter statement that he's not only the President of Kanye West's brand, Donda Sports, but he's also standing by Ye's side in defense of anti-semitic statements the music artist made.
In the last few weeks, West has shared several social media posts against the Jewish community, publishing tweets that read he would go "death con 3" on "JEWISH PEOPLE," as well as spreading conspiracy theories online.
While brands like Adidas began to drop him, the rap artist's friends, such as AB, are backing him and his role in the star's company.
He released an official statement on Twitter last night calling Ye his "brother" and saying he will remain President of the entity.
"I stand by my dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion. I actively seek to coexist in places where I may have a difference of opinion because it's diversity in thought that pushes humanity forward... I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye," the text reads.
The sports marketing agency was associated with athletes like Boston Celtics basketball star, Jaylen Brown, and L.A. Rams footballer, Aaron Donald, who both recently parted ways with it as it's associated with West.
"That's the marketing agency Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown terminated. I have no clue who else the company represents nor any deals that have been brokered since its creation," replied a sports lawyer on Twitter.
To many, it came as a surprise that Brown even held an executive position with the rap artist.
\u201cAre you telling me that professional athletes sign onto a Kanye sports agency with ANTONIO BROWN AS PRESIDENT ??\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— _luis34 (@_luis34) 1666752624
Countless others replied that there was no way Brown even doctored a statement such as this one.
Though, some people did agree with the ex-NFL player's stance.
"AB is a real one and this statement rings true to true humanity not these alien beings that run cancel culture," the account wrote.
The ex-football star left his career to join forces in the music industry, which was when he started publicly posting his friendship with Ye.
Two weeks ago, he published a video on Instagram of the two collaborating, with the caption "all lives matter".
Brown has not yet uploaded anything else to Instagram regarding Donda Sports and Kanye West has not made a comment about the statement at the time of this article's publication.