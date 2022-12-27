Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional About Co-Parenting With Kanye West In A Tell-All Podcast
"In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on."
Kim Kardashian was on a podcast discussing her familial struggles, the Balenciaga debacle and even her Miami Art Basel appearance. However, the conversation around the reality star's ex-husband, Kanye West, is what got her emotional.
The Angie Martinez IRL episode was released on December 26 and the entrepreneur held nothing back in this tell-all interview, not even her tears.
The fashion icon has four kids with the rapper and, although they are divorced after a nearly seven-year marriage, Kardashian has nothing but respect for West...at least when it comes to their kids.
The host, Angie Martinez, asked how much their children are aware of his actions, which is in reference to the couple's tumultuous divorce and West's recent anti-semitic comments that were said in different interviews and published online.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will, in the eyes of my kids for my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on," she replied.
She reveals that her oldest daughter, North, has a TikTok account that is monitored on her phone so that her child is not exposed to social media and what goes on.
"If we're riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad's music, no matter what we're going through, no matter what is happening in the world," she said, "I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothings wrong."
The SKIMS owner also said that she's best friends with all of their teachers so she knows what they're being told while at school.
She starts to cry when she compares her relationship with her father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, to what she hopes to have for her kids.
"Co-parenting, it's really f*ing hard, but I had the best day and the best memories and the greatest experience and that's all I want for my kids," she continued.
Kardashian said that when her kids are ready, they will have those conversations. Until then, she does not want to "bring that energy" to them.