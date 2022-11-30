Kim Kardashian Settled Her Divorce With Kanye West & Here's What She Got In The Split
You won't beleive how much he's paying in child support!
After splitting up almost two years ago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was finally settled on Monday, and he owes the billionaire reality TV star quite a hefty chunk of money.
After seven years of marriage, the exes, who first separated and filed for divorce in February of 2021, have finally worked through custody agreements and property-related disputes.
According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, the former couple will share joint custody of their four children, North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3.
Despite sharing joint custody, a source close to Kardashian told TMZ that the SKIMS founder will continue to have the children 80% of the time. That's been their arrangement for a while now with West confirming it back in September.
In addition to custody agreements, the settlement also established that West will pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support, in addition to being responsible for 50% of the children’s education and security expenses.
The child support will be due on the first day of every month and wired directly to Kardashian’s account.
In the settlement, the couple also worked out an agreement on how they will handle dealing with disputes regarding the children, and in the case of such a situation, the couple will have to participate in mediation.
If one of them doesn’t show up, the other party will get full reigns to make the final decision on the dispute. Yikes.
The former couple also waived spousal support.
TMZ also reported that they are dividing their properties and assets in line with their prenup.
Remember that 5-bedroom house West purchased right next door to Kardashian after their divorce so he could be closer to the kids? Well, he’s giving it to Kardashian, reported TMZ.
According to the divorce settlement, Kanye will be transferring rights to the property to Kardashian. She will be responsible for all expenses related to the property.
In addition, Kardashian will retain the $60 million Hidden Hills home she currently lives in with her children and the property she owns in Idaho.
Meanwhile, West will keep his $60 million Malibu beach home, two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, his childhood home in Chicago and a home in Belgium.