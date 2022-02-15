Kanye West Tried To Win Kim Kardashian Back With A Big Stunt & His Chances Don't Look Good
🌹🌹🌹How many roses will it take? 🥀🥀🥀
Flowers will only get you so far on Valentine's Day — even when your name is Kanye West.
The singer seemingly shared and then deleted private text conversations with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, before trying to win her back with a truck full of roses on Monday, in a grand stunt that seems to have fallen flat.
All of this happened after a Super Bowl weekend in which he broke up with model Julia Fox and blasted Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as "Skete" on Instagram.
Kanye posted and then deleted a photo of the roses on his social media on Monday afternoon.
"MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" he wrote in the now-deleted post, which was accompanied by red rose emojis. The same words were written along the side of the truck, which Ye had delivered directly to Kardashian's house.
Kanye West | Instagram
Kardashian — who filed for divorce in February 2021 -— did not comment publicly on the extravagant gesture, as she has historically done on past Valentine's Days.
Instead, Kardashian flaunted her famous hourglass figure while promoting her billion-dollar brand SKIMS in a pre-Valentine's Day post. She captioned the post "Happy Valentine's Day," with heart emojis.
Ye, who suffers from bipolar disorder, has been feuding with Kardashian via Instagram over the last week or so amid their divorce.
Last week he blew up over Kardashian's shared TikTok account with their daughter, North.
More recently he's been posting about Davidson, whom he's nicknamed "Skete."
Davidson mentioned that last week that he and Kardashian are official and that this was his first Valentine's Day with someone.
We're not sure if he was at Kardashian's house when Kanye's roses arrived, but we're betting it was an interesting day.