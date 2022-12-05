So Many Celebrities Came To Florida For Miami Art Basel & Here's Everywhere They Went
An art show or a red carpet?
Miami Art Basel just wrapped for the week on Sunday and it might as well have doubled as a red carpet event as tons of A-listers swarmed the Magic City streets, and so many were seen at a few staple establishments in town.
From restaurants to famous nightclubs, there were much more than just pop-up exhibits that celebrities were excited to attend.
The Florida hot spot saw the likes of the Kardashians, Rihanna, as well as Hailey Bieber. There were almost too many icons to keep track of, so we created a go-to guide of who was in town and where they went.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
@pichichipixx
📸 Rihanna is spotted in Miami Beach, FL. #miami #famosos #celebrity #streetstyle #pichichipixx #bookpichichipixx #rihanna
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the week in the Sunshine State. They attended restaurant favorites like Michelin Star-rated venue, Stubborn Seed, and a popular Italian eatery, Carbone.
Recently, Rihanna was announced to headline the Super Bowl and she just released a new song for the Wakanda franchise. A$AP Rocky fathers their son and has a whiskey brand.
Dixie D'Amelio
@pichichipixx
Replying to @p4r4m3t3r 📸 Dixie D’Amelio is spotted in Miami Beach, FL. #miami #famosos #celebrity #streetstyle #pichichipixx #bookpichichipixx #dixiedamelio #carbone
TikTok superstar, Dixie D'Amelio, sported her pixie cut strutting outside of none other than the hottest restaurant of the weekend, Carbone.
The influencer has a Hulu reality show with her sister, Charlie D'Amelio.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber rocked a little black dress as she was seen with Groot Hospitality's Dave Grutman at one of his venues, Strawberry Moon.
Though her husband, Justin Bieber, was nowhere in sight, she was also seen walking outside of Papi Steak.
Kim & Khloé Kardashian
The iconic Kim and Khloé Kardashian were frolicking around the city and not only checking out art shows but also heading to the hottest dining areas in town, like Swan Miami.
The duo was with David Grutman, who partners with Pharrell Williams, and oversees the establishment's operations. The Kardashians were also spotted with their long-time friend and food influencer, Jonathan Cheban.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams is known to live in Florida, so it's no surprise she showed up for Art Basel week.
She captioned her Instagram post, "blurry Miami reunions," and was spotted with the Kardashian duo at various different placees. Many fans on TikTok even saw Williams walking with her star-studded friend group at an art show.
Larsa Pippen
She's a Real Housewives of Miami star, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife and Kim Kardashian's ex-best friend, Larsa Pippen was bopping around town in a royal blue bodysuit.
She was also spotted with Michael Jordan's son at Carbone. The two are rumored to be together. However, there is no word if she ran into her former bestie, Kim.
Cardi B
@adesamuel_
Cardi is a comedic performer 🤣 I had too much fun time at the Macro x Chase party. #ArtBasel #fypシ #AccordingtoAde
Cardi B made an appearance in the Magic City and performed at different places to celebrate the week.
She was booked at STORY Nightclub in Miami, where she stood on the DJ booth barefoot. She also performed at a private event, the Macro x Chase party.
Olivia Ponton
Sports Illustrated's Olivia Ponton was in her home state of Florida to check out the scene.
She was pictured at Carbone, a seeming celeb favorite of the past week, with her model friend, Lily Chee. The two took social media content in South Beach and published their adventures to TikTok and Instagram.
P. Diddy & Yung Miami
Sean "Diddy" Combs was at The Urban in Miami. He was also with a rumored love interest and one-half of the City Girls duo, Yung Miami.
Diddy is known to live in the South Florida area, as well as Yung Miami (as you can tell in her stage name).
Becky G
Becky G is a sucker for a good Miami restaurant. She celebrated her recent album release in the city back in May, where the singer partied at Swan and LIV. However, for Art Basel, she chose a different scene.
The Latin pop star spent a night at Bad Bunny's restaurant, Gekkō.
Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell
Bachelor Nation's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have been together since their season on the franchise wrapped, and they showed off their love as they were found leaving Milos.
Kirkconnell gave her audience a heads up where she was, as she geotagged the Florida city on her Instagram yesterday.
Gloria Estefan
@pichichipixx
Replying to @nappyheadreek 📸 Gloria Estefan is spotted in Miami Beach, FL. #miami #famosos #celebrity #streetstyle #pichichipixx #bookpichichipixx
Superstar, actress and restauranteur, Gloria Estefan calls Miami home, so, of course, she showed up to one of the area's hottest events of the year.
She was seen in a silver sparkly gown in front of the Cardozo Hotel in South Beach.
Leonardo DiCaprio & Toby McGuire
@pichichipixx
📸 Toby Maguire and Leonardo Dicaprio are spotted at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, FL. #miami #famosos #celebrity #streetstyle #pichichipixx #bookpichichipixx
Leonardo DiCaprio kept a low profile, but paparazzi caught him and Toby McGuire heading into Papi Steak.
Page Six reports DiCaprio was seen partying on a superyacht with Jared Leto, as well.
Alexia Echevarria
@pichichipixx
📸 ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ star Alexia Echevarria is spotted in Miami Beach, FL. #miami #famosos #celebrity #streetstyle #pichichipixx #bookpichichipixx #alexiaechevarria
The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria, was spotted walking the streets with her husband, Todd Nepola.
The duo got married in 2021 and their relationship was followed by Bravo cameras for the reality show.
Pharrell Williams
@sidewalkhustle
Pharrell Williams just casually hanging out at Untitled Art Fair in Miami Beach. #artbasel #artbaselmiami #artbasel #pharrellwilliams #celebritiesinthewild
Pharrell Williams is a Miami resident through and through. Not only is he constantly seen in the city, but he also is the proud owner of Swan with David Grutman.
While many A-listers headed to his eatery for some a good meal, he went to the art shows. Fans spotted him at "Untitled Art" taking a look at the exhibit.