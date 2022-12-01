Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Ate At This Miami Michelin Star Restaurant For A 'Bucket List' Experience
They aren't the only celebs who dined here. 🍽
Over the summer, a special Miami restaurant gained a Michelin Star, and it's seen the likes of mega Hollywood celebrities who are tasting all the eatery has to offer. It's become so widely known, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dined there on Tuesday night!
The establishment is called Stubborn Seed located in the heart of South Beach and is owned by none other than season 13's Top Chef winner, Jeremy Ford.
"What a fun night," Chef Ford told Narcity. "Definitely a bucket list moment for me!"
It is Art Basel week in Miami, FL, so while the popular couple might have been in town for some pop-up events, they made sure to stop by a local spot, and Chef Ford was over the moon.
He mentioned that he cooked for the couple, which he calls, "the baddest in the biz," and continued to describe the evening in his Instagram caption.
"To get to be able to sit and talk about the sauces that he [A$AP Rocky] liked, and the food questions he had was just so special of a moment for me as a chef," the culinary expert wrote.
He also took shots of the rapper's spirit brand, Mercer Prince Whiskey. "Definitely two of the nicest humans on the planet!"
Those aren't the only music stars that have sat in the Stubborn Seed seats. Rapper J. Cole also dined there just two weeks ago.
Chef Ford posed with the musician next to the Michelin Star sign.
"We always love cooking for you," Ford's Instagram caption reads, alluding to it not being J. Cole's first time at the venue.
While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven't posted about their recent travels to Florida, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled this week for their whereabouts in the Magic City.