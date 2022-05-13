Becky G Was At These Miami Hotspots Last Night For Her New Album & It Was A Party (PHOTOS)
It dropped at midnight, and she danced the night away! 💃
Becky G has been taking the music industry by storm, and she dropped her newest album, Esquemas, at midnight, celebrating at popular venues in Miami, FL.
The party festivities seemed to have begun at Swan, a restaurant owned by Pharrell Williams.
Groot Hospitality owner, David Grutman, who helps Pharrell oversee the restaurant, posted to his Instagram story that they decorated the restaurant with photos of the singer to get prepare for the party.
"I can’t believe it’s here!! I’M SO EXCITED," wrote Becky G in her Instagram post.
The star also posted to her story that she was headed to LIV Nightclub to continue the party and dance the night away while blasting her new album.
Many artists that are famous in the Latin American genre came to celebrate with her, such as Lele Pons, Emilia Mernes, and Guaynaa.
Lele Pons and Becky G.@lelepons | Instagram
Recently, Becky G took the big stage and performed at Coachella. She's known for her popular song with rapper, Bad Bunny, "Mayores".
The talent hit the ground running with her makeup line in partnership with Ulta Beauty, called Treslúce Beauty.
The entrepreneur also hosted a show, Becoming A Popstar, with Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead to discover up-and-coming artists from TikTok.
She became well-known in the broadcast industry for speaking out about representation in the Latin community.
Becky G is no stranger to Florida, as she's been photographed in the state many times, and even recently posted at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
She came back to the Magic City for the drop of her sophomore album.