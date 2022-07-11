A TikToker Said LIV Miami Prioritized 'Pretty, White Blonde Girls' On Her Night At The Club
She shared her bad experience at the nightclub in a series of viral videos.
A TikToker explained how her Saturday night out at LIV Miami didn't go exactly according to plan. She claimed that women who are "pretty, white and blonde" have privilege in Miami, and seing it firsthand at this venue.
The creator tells her story in a series of videos uploaded to TikTok this weekend.
The woman, who goes by the name of Agata on the platform, said that she reached out to a club promoter for a table and invited some of her friends to join her to see her favorite DJ at the nightclub.
However, she ended up leaving the performance because of how she and her friends were treated.
According to her viral allegations, the group of women she arrived with was a mix of white, Asian, and Latina women.
part 2 is ready to go. Please excuse the makeup on my nose, and TikTok it’s 90 degrees in Miami so I have to wear a summer dress sorry! #livmiami #prettyprivelege #equality #miami #miamiclubs
When she got to the club, Agata said she noticed the crowd she came with was being split into two groups when they got inside. She mentioned seeing a lot more blondes coming in but, at the time, didn't think much about it.
"This is where things get dicey..." she said on TikTok. "30 minutes go by and I get a text from my friend and they said that they don't know what's going on. They're still standing, they're waiting to be seated, and the promoter told them they're going to be sat at a different client's section."
According to the videos, she was at the owner's table, which had priority seating, but mentioned she was unaware of that information.
As the table was still empty, she asked the guy who placed her there about letting her friends in. He allegedly responded that they were shooting a video there and didn't want to rearrange the seating at the moment, adding that more women were coming.
As her friends told her they were still standing around, Agata continued to ask why they weren't letting them in nearly every half hour that ticked by.
Replying to @helladramatic Part 4 will be the last part (I think). Go ahead start asking questions. #livmiami #miamiclubs #miami #clubs #nightclub #prettyprivilege #equality
"At this point, the sh* behavior, the lack of interest towards my friends, and the fact that there were more pretty girls sitting down at my table made it clear what was going on," she observed.
"They were selectively cherry-picking pretty girls — specifically, pretty, white, blonde girls — with the occasional brunette because they were going to shoot a video that other girls could not be in. Meanwhile, my beautiful friends were standing right behind me in the walkway being asked by security guards to leave."
She added there were many other women of the background standing outside confused why they, too, were promised a table and not let in.
We reached out to Agata who told Narcity she doesn't want to "accuse LIV of something that could have been a table-specific thing," though she thinks "that promoters need to have better communication with the girls they are bringing in if certain expectations are being emphasized by the clients they are working with."
Agata's TikTok storytelling was broken up into four different parts, all of them amassing over 128,000 views at the time of publication. She hopes to raise awareness and "expose" those involved, and, finally see her favorite DJ one day.
Narcity contacted the LIV nightclub's team about the alleged events with no response at this time.