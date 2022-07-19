Sports Illustrated's Olivia Ponton Was In Town For Miami Swim Week & Her TikTok Is So Florida
She posted with all over model friends and the Internet is obsessed.
Olivia Ponton is a Sports Illustrated model who grew up in Florida. Though she now lives in New York, she came back to the South for Miami Swim Week and held nothing back on TikTok.
The influencer, who was a high school track star from Naples, FL, is living her best life back in the Sunshine State with her A-list friends like Brooke Nader and Katie Austin.
The Sports Illustrated show was on July 17, and the friend group headed from the beach to the Marlins baseball stadium as they were danced their way through the Magic City.
Ponton even visited local hot spots, like Papi Steak, where they ordered the $1,000 steak briefcase.
The stars were seen having fun to the music and enjoying their time in the Sunshine State, and they even soaked up some rays on by the ocean after the show.
The Florida model is known for her 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy as she came out as bisexual in June of 2021 and talked about her experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast during pride month.
She is seen in Miami Beach going along with the TikTok trends relating to her sexuality and creating a safe space for her fans.
In her free time, you can sometimes find her in the South, as she spent her time cleaning up the beach in Boca Raton with the 4Ocean organization.
Though raised in Florida, she recently put up a video on Instagram saying she was at the beach but definitely does miss the city.
Miami Swim Week is over on June 21.