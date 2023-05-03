Your Guide To The 2023 Miami Grand Prix: What To Do Besides The Races & Who Will Be There
It's going to be a star-studded weekend in the Magic City. 🏎
The F1 Miami Grand Prix is making its return to the South Florida racetrack, and while drivers are revving up their engines, event planners are making sure 2023 is going to be one of the best years yet for visitors and A-list celebrity guests.
Race week is here, performances are booked and 2023's lineup is on fire.
From the Fontainebleau to the Hard Rock Hollywood, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the races. The Magic City is coming to life — as if it hasn't already — and we have the ultimate beginner's guide of where to go off the racetrack and who to see.
Wednesday, May 3
To kick off race weekend, E11EVEN Miami is hosting the McLaren Race House with Rick Ross as a special guest. Though tickets are quite pricey for this event, there are some other places you can spend time at to ramp up your weekend.
Restaurants like Stubborn Seed, Swan, Papi Steak and Gekkō Miami are typically known to have a large celebrity presence for these high-profile occasions.
Thursday, May 4
Thursday is the kick-off to all of the day parties, various car shows, pop-ups and nightclub performances, starting with the Hard Rock Hollywood. At the famous Guitar Hotel, Wisin and Yandel will be at Daer Nightclub.
DJ Snake will be at E11EVEN and Becky G will be at LIV, located inside the Fontainebleau.
Friday, May 5
On Friday, the Hard Rock Hollywood will host none other than Joe Jonas during the day, where he'll be DJing at their poolside. He'll be joined by his other two brothers, Nick and Kevin, later that night for a Jonas Brothers show at the Hard Rock Live theatre.
Deadmau5 will be DJing at E11EVEN and Zedd will be at LIV.
Saturday, May 6
Cedric Gervais will be at Daer Dayclub at the Hard Rock in Hollywood. At night, Shaquille O'Neal, known as DJ Diesel, will be on the turntables at the Guitar Hotel pool in the evening.
Maluma and Tiesto will be at LIV and the Fontainebleau will also have their poolside BleauLive venue open for Martin Garrix to DJ.
Travis Scott will be showing up at E11EVEN to perform.
Sunday, May 7
Even though the F1 celebrations come to an end on Sunday, the party doesn't stop in Miami.
Kaskade will be opening Daer Dayclub at the Hard Rock Live and will make an appearance with Ludacris poolside at BleauLive at the Fontainebleau.
Sean "Diddy" Combs will be hosting an event at LIV and Tiesto will be performing at E11EVEN.
Where can I buy tickets for the Miami Grand Prix?
The Miami Grand Prix is located at the Miami International Autodrome. The official website has tickets available for purchase between May 5-7.
Tickets for the race can range between $300-2,000+ per person, depending on the section you sit at on the racetrack.
What time is the F1 race in Miami?
The F1 race is May 5-7 and it starts at 10 a.m. each day.
You might recognize the location of the races, as it is the Hard Rock Live in Miami, also known as the Dolphins Stadium. The track trails around the stadium. You'll want to plan your trip well in advance because of traffic.
What are the best hotels to stay in during race weekend?
Some hotels to stay at during race weekend would be 1 Hotel South Beach, YOTEL Miami, The Confidante Miami Beach or the W Miami.
Hotels that are attracting some attention for special events include The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. LIV nightclub is located here.
If you would like to stay somewhere away from the tracks, but still want a unique hot spot to watch the races and party with your best friends, you can find a room at the Hard Rock Guitar Hotel located in Hollywood, FL.
Who is performing at Miami Grand Prix 2023?
From the Jonas Brothers to Becky G and even Ludacris and Tiesto, so many performers will be flooding the Grand Prix stages.
You can check these performers out at venues like Daer Dayclub, E11EVEN Nightclub, LIV Miami and poolside at the Fontainebleau.
Who knows, they might have some special red-carpet-worthy guests alongside them.
Are there any special events or parties happening during the F1 race weekend?
There are tons of events happening during race weekend. Aside from celebrity performances, there are invited private pop-up shows for different car brands, like HUMMER House.
MAXIM is throwing a ticketed event at Hyde Beach on the SLS South Beach. There, models and celebrity guests will be present to hang out with.
You can also dine like a celebrity and enjoy Miami's hottest establishments, like Gekkō, Swan, Papi Steak and Carbone.