Janet Jackson And Ludacris Are On Tour & A-List Guests Partied At Their Florida Show (PHOTOS)
The unique pairing brought all the stars to their performance.
South Florida was flooded with celebrities over the weekend, and legendary musicians took over the Hard Rock in Hollywood. Janet Jackson is touring with Ludacris, and all of their A-list friends showed up for the first-ever Together Again concert.
While the rapper and popstar seem like a unique pairing, Jackson went on the TODAY show and explained why she chose him to open for her.
“I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit, thought it would be a lot of fun," she said.
From Gabrielle Union to Mike Tyson and even Venus Williams, they had a star-studded audience celebrating their performance.
Union uploaded an Instagram post on April 16 with Jackson, as well as sports television host Cari Champion.
She even added a video with Ludacris, who was enjoying the show after he opened on stage.
The actress has been frolicking around Miami since Easter with her husband, Dwayne Wade, and their children, so this was just another pit stop during her Florida visit.
Ludacris has been showing behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram of how he's been planning his set for the tour, and he is even letting people in on rehearsal footage.
He brought his mother to the Hard Rock, but he also snapped pictures with his special guests, like Tyson and Williams.
Ludacris and Venus Williams.@ludacris | Instagram
The star duo performed two nights in Hollywood, FL (April 15-16) and will be taking the show on the road to Orlando on April 19.
No one knows who might show up in V.I.P., but if it's anything like their opening weekend, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.