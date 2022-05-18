Johnny Depp Lawyer Camille Vasquez Keeps Objecting In Court & Here's What We Know About Her
"Objection! Hearsay."
Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has been getting a lot of attention in his defamation battle with Amber Heard lately, after objecting to dozens of questions in court and then grilling the actress on the stand.
Depp's vocal fans have rallied behind her on social media, especially after Vasquez hammered Heard with questions during cross-examination this week. Depp's supporters have even sparked rumours that he's dating her, although they have not said anything to confirm that.
Vasquez is only one member of Depp's legal team, but she's been a thorn in the side of Heard's lawyers for many days now.
The lawyer from Orange Country, California, handled Heard's cross-examination this week, and before that she was interrupting Heard's testimony by repeatedly objecting throughout.
Vasquez has been helping to make Depp's case in the defamation trial, in which the actor is suing his ex-wife for defamation because of a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Heard is counter-suing in the case, and both actors have accused on another of abuse.
So far, Vasquez has tried to make the case that Heard is making false claims about Depp. She's also grilled Heard in court over an alleged relationship with James Franco, suggested that she leaked news of the divorce to TMZ, and alleged that Heard edited photos of herself to make it look like she was bruised, reported The Daily Beast.
Vasquez has not spoken publicly during the case, but we do know that she's an associate at Brown Rudnick for their Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group.
According to her biography on their website, her "practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits," and she has represented "individuals prosecuting multimillion-dollar defamation claims arising from highly-publicized accusations of criminal conduct."
She attended the University of Southern California and then got her J.D. at Southwestern Law School in 2010.
Not only that, but the lawyer also speaks Spanish.
She's built somewhat of a cult following because of the case, and her supporters are not holding back their love for the lawyer on Twitter and TikTok.
One user wrote: "if you didn't know what 'coming for the kill' means, watch #CamileVazquez doing this cross-examination."
Another wrote that her performance in the trial made her "wanna go to law school."
TMZ recently reported that the two are not dating, but when a paparazzi outside the court asked her about her relationship status with the actor, she did not respond.
A jury will decide the case between Depp and Heard, although both sides have also been fighting it out in public.
Earlier this week, for example, Heard's PR team blasted Depp's lawyers in a statement, saying that when the "facts are not on your side," lawyers will typically "pound away on the podium."
"We expect Depp's attorneys will [..] pound away on the victim," her spokesperson told Narcity on Monday, before the start of cross-examination. "The overwhelming evidence -- the truth -- is not on Depp's side."