Johnny Depp 'Repeatedly' Hit Amber Heard & She Smacked Him In A Fight, Her Sister Testified
Whitney Henriquez says she was like their "marriage counsellor."
Whitney Heard Henriquez says she sometimes ended up in the middle of sister Amber Heard's fights with Johnny Depp, and on one occasion he grabbed Heard's hair and repeatedly hit her in the face.
Henriquez told a Virginia courtroom on Wednesday that she lived with the couple on and off during their tumultuous relationship, and that she felt like a "marriage counsellor" for her sister and Depp, whom she saw as a brother.
Henriquez was testifying for Heard's case in the former married couple's defamation trial.
She testified that in March 2015, Depp ran up a set of stairs toward her and struck her in the back, sparking an angry reaction from Heard.
"I hear Amber shout 'Don't hit my f*cking sister!' She smacks him, lands him one," she said.
"By that time, Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other."
Depp's security guard, who was also there for the staircase incident, previously said that it was more of a verbal fight and "Mr. Depp was giving as good as he got at that point." He also said that Heard punched Depp in the face.
Henriquez said that shortly after that incident, "there was an NDA on my kitchen table" and she was expected to sign it and keep her "mouth shut."
"I was asked to sign one," she said. "I don't believe I signed it."
Depp testified at the beginning of the trial that he has never struck a woman in his life. Heard has said that he hit her many times, and that sometimes she hit him.
Henriquez later admitted during cross-examination that she joked with Depp about hitting Heard via text message.
"I was not literally encouraging him to hit her," she said. "I never would have said that now, knowing what I know."
Heard's team called Henriquez as one of their witnesses after Heard's testimony wrapped up earlier this week. They're also expected to call Depp back to the stand.
Depp and Heard have accused one another of abuse during their relationship, which ended along with their brief marriage in 2016. Since then they've been locked in a bitter public feud.
Depp is currently suing Heard for $50 million over a Washington Post op-ed in which she claims to have been a victim of domestic abuse. Depp isn't named in the piece but he says it clearly points to him and that it's damaged his repuation.
She is counter-suing him for $100 million.
The case is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.