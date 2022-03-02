Kanye West's New 'Love' Is Chaney Jones & She's Being Called A Kim Kardashian Lookalike
Kanye's definitely got a type.
Kanye West sure does move on quickly.
Not even a month after breaking things off with his previous partner Julia Fox, Kanye announced his newest romance with model Chaney Jones.
Now here's the shocker: She looks eerily similar to his ex, Kim Kardashian.
It seems that Kanye West is not only a talented musician and fashion designer, but he's also the GOAT when it comes to scouting Kim Kardashian lookalikes.
Kanye confirmed the news by reposting a screenshot of The Shade Room's Instagram post about their romance on his own Instagram.
His Instagram caption was nothing but a black heart emoji.
Chaney Jones also shared Kanye's post on her Instagram page, where she has over 350k followers.
She even dropped a comment under his post calling him "my love."
The Shade Room leaked the photo showing the couple out on a casual shopping spree in Miami, sporting all-black outfits and getting very cuddly with one another.
The curvy model with long, dark brown hair not only looks like Kanye's ex, but the similarities don't stop there. She also dresses like Kim and posts very similar content on Instagram.
Yes, that means a lot of bikini photos showing off her physique, just like Kim K.
A source close to the couple told TMZ that although they are seeing each other casually, and they are not exclusive dating.
Apparently, Jones slid into Kanye's DMs, and things took off from there.
It makes sense that he's only looking for something casual right now, given he tried to win Kim Kardashian back just two weeks ago by sending her a truck full of roses on Valentine's Day.