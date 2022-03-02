Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
kim and kanye

Kanye West's New 'Love' Is Chaney Jones & She's Being Called A Kim Kardashian Lookalike

Kanye's definitely got a type.

​Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Right: Chaney Jones.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Right: Chaney Jones.

@kimkardashian | Instagram, @chaneyjonesssss | Instagram

Kanye West sure does move on quickly.

Not even a month after breaking things off with his previous partner Julia Fox, Kanye announced his newest romance with model Chaney Jones.

Now here's the shocker: She looks eerily similar to his ex, Kim Kardashian.

It seems that Kanye West is not only a talented musician and fashion designer, but he's also the GOAT when it comes to scouting Kim Kardashian lookalikes.

Kanye confirmed the news by reposting a screenshot of The Shade Room's Instagram post about their romance on his own Instagram.

His Instagram caption was nothing but a black heart emoji.

Chaney Jones also shared Kanye's post on her Instagram page, where she has over 350k followers.

She even dropped a comment under his post calling him "my love."

The Shade Room leaked the photo showing the couple out on a casual shopping spree in Miami, sporting all-black outfits and getting very cuddly with one another.

The curvy model with long, dark brown hair not only looks like Kanye's ex, but the similarities don't stop there. She also dresses like Kim and posts very similar content on Instagram.

Yes, that means a lot of bikini photos showing off her physique, just like Kim K.

A source close to the couple told TMZ that although they are seeing each other casually, and they are not exclusive dating.

Apparently, Jones slid into Kanye's DMs, and things took off from there.

It makes sense that he's only looking for something casual right now, given he tried to win Kim Kardashian back just two weeks ago by sending her a truck full of roses on Valentine's Day.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

john demsey

Estée Lauder Just Fired An Exec Over A Racist Instagram Post & He Claims He Didn't Read It

Estée Lauder said the Instagram posts "have caused widespread offense."

John Demsey in a photo from his Instagram. Right: Estee Lauder beauty stand

@jdemsey | Instagram, Tea | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Estée Lauder just fired one of its top executives for sharing a racist Instagram post.

Keep ReadingShow less

The First Trailer For 'The Kardashians' Teases Drama At Travis & Kourtney's Engagement

Obviously there is still so much keeping up to do.

@kourtneykardash | Instagram

The Kardashian/Jenner family is officially coming back to TV with another series, and it's only fitting that they'd drop the first trailer for their new show on 02-22-2022.

The family is following up on their Keeping Up With The Kardashians series with a new reality show called The Kardashians on Hulu, and the first trailer shows that we've got a lot of catching up to do.

Keep ReadingShow less

Women Are Sharing Horror Stories Of The Most Insecure Men They've Ever Dated

Can you relate?

Motortion | Dreamstime

Women on Reddit have been sharing their experiences of the most insecure men they've met in their dating lives.

The post, created by user Morganlovesu, asked, "Women of Reddit, what are your insecure men horror stories?" and there were plenty of people willing to share their stories as the post attracted more than 800 comments.

Keep ReadingShow less

9 WTF Profiles I Saw On Dating Apps That Made Me Almost Lose Faith In Humanity

Maybe don't talk about helicoptering your penis in your bio?

Good Faces Agency | Unsplash

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

For many years, I looked for love on dating apps. I met a few good guys (and a few not-so-good ones) online before I finally settled down with my boyfriend, but man oh man, it's been a wild ride.

Keep ReadingShow less